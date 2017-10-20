Civics 101

Thursday 19

COMMUNITY HEALTH ASSESSMENT ACCEPTING PUBLIC COMMENT The CHA – covering clinical health, health behaviors, social and economic factors, and environmental factors that impact the health status of community residents – is seeking public input. Available now through Oct. 27, please offer your insight via the website, email (above) or calling. 512/972-5862. www.austintexas.gov/healthforum.

TAKE A KNEE AGAINST AUSTIN POLICE BRUTALITY Show your solidarity with local victims and the thousands across the country protesting racist policing and police brutality. 9-10:30am. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov.

RHP 7 COMMUNITY NEEDS ASSESSMENT STAKEHOLDER MEETING Catch a presentation of the Regional Healthcare Partnership 7 2017 Draft Community Needs Assessment. There will be opportunity for stakeholder feedback. 10am-Noon. Southeast Health and Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. www.texasrhp7.org.

FEEDING THE 5000 AUSTIN An afternoon of activities and discussion on how Austin can reduce its food waste. 11am-2pm. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. www.feedingthe5000usa.org/austin.

"MEXICAN AMERICAN LITERATURE AND THE ENVIRONMENT" WITH PRISCILLA SOLIS YBARRA UNT professor Priscilla Solis Ybarra discusses her new book Writing the Goodlife: Mexican American Literature and the Environment. 5-6:30pm. UT-Austin, College of Liberal Arts, 116 Inner Campus Dr..

AI-JEN POO: IMMIGRATION AND THE FUTURE OF AMERICAN FAMILIES Labor organizer and activist Ai-jen Poo discusses the role of immigrant women in the U.S. care economy, with an introduction by Raj Patel an award-winning writer, activist, and academic. 5:30-7pm. Eidman Courtroom, 727 E. Dean Keeton. Free. humanrights@law.utexas.edu.

REP. DONNA HOWARD'S TOWN HALL MEETING Rep. Howard invites HD 48 constituents to learn how the 85th regular Lege and special sessions will affect them and impact the community. 6-8pm. Akins High School, 10701 S. First.

THE IMPACT OF SOCIAL MEDIA ON CHILDREN AND TEENS A workshop for parents. Learn the numbers and brainstorm ways to talk to your kids about how to navigate online platforms with psychologist Victoria Mueller. 6:30-7:30pm. C2 Change, 1715 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #101. Free. vmueller@c2change.org, www.c2change.org.

BEAUTIFUL RISING BOOK LAUNCH: STORIES OF CREATIVE ACTIVISM FROM THE GLOBAL SOUTH Learn more about the role of DIY uprising across the Global South. 7-9pm. MonkeyWrench Books, 110 E. North Loop, 512/407-6925. www.beautifultrouble.org.

UNDERSTANDING AUTOCRACY: AN EVENING WITH SARAH KENDZIOR Indivisible Austin hosts writer Sarah Kendzior, who will discuss her work and answer your questions on the Trump administration. 7-8:30pm. Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron, 512/974-1700. $25. www.indivisibleaustin.com.

Friday 20

CRUZ BANNER DROP: NO BANNON-ITES FOR TEXAS! Senator Ted Cruz has been give the “Bannon Seal of Approval” for his 2018 re-election campaign – Indivisible says he's not good enough for Texas. Also happening from 4:30-5:30pm. 8:30-9:30am. 1105 N. I-35. www.fb.com/indivisiblerosedalehuddle.

A FRIDAY TO FRIDAY COMMUNITY DIALOGUE A presentation by Dr. Peniel Joseph, professor at the Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs and director of the Center for the Study of Race and Democracy. 9-10am. 1709 E. 12th.

FREE SPEECH ON COLLEGE CAMPUSES: WHERE TO DRAW THE LINE? Panelists discuss the limits of restricting speech on college campuses. Fri., Oct. 20, noon-1:30pm Avaya Auditorium (ACES 2.302, UT campus). Free.

WALLS OF RACISM AND OPPRESSION – TEXAS TO PALESTINE AND BEYOND Veterans for Peace Palestine/Israel Delegation speak about their work overseas and a forthcoming documentary. 6-9pm. Friends Meeting of Austin, 3701 E. MLK. $15 suggested donation.

Saturday 21

AUSTIN HEART & STROKE WALK Raise money for the American Heart Association with a group. Sat., Oct. 21 Long Center for the Performing Arts, 701 W. Riverside, 512/474-5664. www.thelongcenter.org.

GRAND OPENING: BOARDWALK TRAIL AT LADY BIRD LAKE PIER Celebrate the grand opening of the ADA-accessible pier on the Lady Bird Lake boardwalk. Fishing rod giveaways, food trucks, and more. Sat., Oct. 21, 9am-noon Butler Hike & Bike Trail at The East End of Boardwalk, on S. Lakeshore Blvd.. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

VOLUNTEER TO CLEAN LADY BIRD LAKE A lake cleanup along the shoreline and on the water. 9-11am. See website for locations. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

COMMUNITY RESEARCH AGAINST JAILS: PAID SURVEYS The Decarcerate ATX Action Research Collective invites those with experience in the criminal justice system and mental health services to participate in a survey and focus group. 10:30am-3pm. St. John's Community Center, 7500 Blessing Ave..

MARCH FOR THE ELEPHANTS & RHINOS A rally and picnic to save elephants and rhinos. Family-friendly, leashed pets welcome, wildlife costumes encouraged. Sat., Oct. 21, noon-3pm Palm Park, 601 E. Third, 512/477-1566. www.marchforelephantsatx.org.

Sunday 22

THE COMMUNITY’S TABLE: YOUR VISION FOR DOWNTOWN BRUNCH & WORKSHOP AT ST. ELMO'S PUBLIC MARKET Brunch with the Downtown Austin Alliance and share your vision for DT Austin to create a community art piece to be installed in Republic Square on Nov. 18. Sun., Oct. 22, noon-2pm 113 Industrial Blvd.. Free.

BETO O'ROURKE TOWN HALL Beto O'Rourke is running for senator. Ask him questions and hear what he's doing to improve Texas. 1-2:30pm. Burdine Hall (UT campus), 2505 University Ave.. www.betofortexas.com.

Monday 23

EARLY VOTING STARTS During early voting (and on Election Day) you can vote at any polling location with a "Vote Here" sign. Travis County.

FY 17 FINAL REPORT WORKSHOP A workshop for all FY 17 Cultural Funding Recipients. Also happening Wed., Oct. 25, 6pm at North Village Library. Mon., Oct. 23, noon Windsor Park Branch Library, 5833 Westminster, 512/928-0333. www.austintexas.gov.

CODENEXT OPEN HOUSE NORTHWEST AUSTIN City staff responsible for the land use code overhaul will discuss draft two with residents. Come with questions and feedback. 6-8pm. Anderson High School, 8403 Mesa, 512/414-2538. www.austintexas.gov/codenext.

Tuesday 24

SAFETY AND JUSTICE A COMMUNITY CONVERSATION CAN and iACT host a dialogue on law enforcement, safety, and fairness. 5:30-8pm. University Presbyterian Church, 2203 San Antonio St., 512/476-5321. Free.

PET LOSS SUPPORT GROUP Capital Area Counseling offers a weekly grief support group for folks experiencing pet loss. 6:45-8:15pm. Austin Animal Center, 7201 Levander Loop. Free. www.fb.com/austinanimalcenter.

FAIR CHANCE HIRING CELEBRATION AND KICK BACK Hear about the implications and possible effects of Austin's Fair Chance Hiring ordinance. 7pm. Midtown Live.

TOMMY CURRY ON CONCEPTUALIZING BLACK MALE STUDIES Prof. Curry discusses his book The Man-Not: Race, Class, Genre, and the Dilemmas of Black Manhood. 7-9pm. ACC Eastview Campus, 3401 Webberville Rd.

Wednesday 25

HABLA PLATICA – THE LATINO PERSPECTIVE ON CODENEXT A discussion on how CodeNEXT could impact the barrios in East Austin. 7:30-9am. Juan in a Million, 2300 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/472-3872. www.juaninamillion.com.

2017 AUSTIN GREEN AWARDS Celebrate this year's awardees of the second annual Austin Green Awards – honoring sustainable and innovative designs. 6-10pm. Waller Ballroom, 700 E. Sixth, 512/298-8661. $35. www.atxgreenawards.org.

2017 STATE OF BLACK EDUCATION An in-depth analysis of the education black students receive in Austin intending to improve the landscape and provided a rich talent pool. 6-8:30pm. Huston-Tillotson University, 900 Chicon, 512/505-3139. $35. www.austinbcc.org.

AUSTIN POLICE CONTRACT COMMUNITY FORUM FOR D5 An opportunity to learn more about Austin Police Contract negotiations. 7-9pm. ACC South Austin Campus, 1820 W. Stassney. www.austinjustice.org.

Thursday 26

BIG DATA & COMMUNITY POLICING A three-day event highlighting the role of data in community policing. See schedule at ticket link for details. 5pm. George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center's Genealogy Center, 1165 Angelina. www.measureaustin.com.

ENVIRONMENTAL PUBLIC HEARING Provide feedback at this public hearing on the proposed improvements to RM 2222 and RM 620. 5:30pm. Vandegrift High School, 9500 McNeil. www.austintexas.gov.

NINTH ANNUAL PEASE PARK CONSERVANCY FALL FUNDRAISER Tickets to the Pease Park fundraiser might be sold out, but you can still bid on silent auction items to help raise funds to implement the park's master plan. 6-9pm. Hotel Ella, 1900 Rio Grande, 512/495-1800. www.peasepark.org.

FOSTER CARE AND ADOPTION FORUM Meet with caseworkers and child-placing agencies to learn about kids waiting for foster or adoptive homes. 6:30-7:30pm. Cedar Park Recreation Center, 1435 Main St., Cedar Park. Free. info@fostercommunity.org, www.fostercommunity.org.

FLOODING IN HYDE PARK A public meeting covering the Watershed Protection Dept.'s study on possible upgrades to Hyde Park's storm drain system. 6:30pm. Griffin School, 5001 Evans, 512/454-5797. www.austintexas.gov.

Ongoing

PUBLIC INPUT NEEDED ON TEMPORARY CONCESSIONS IN CITY OF AUSTIN PARKS Via online survey, Austin Parks & Rec. is seeking public input on temporary concessions in city parks. Survey available through Oct. 29. www.austintexas.gov/parks.

BLUE DOOR GALA A special celebration honoring 50 years of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Austin Area's service to local youth. Fri., Nov. 3, 6pm JW Marriott Austin. $100-10,000. www.bgcaustin.org.