Chronicle Endorsements

In advance of early voting for the Nov. 7 General Election, the Chronicle editorial board offers the following endorsements on three bond packages specifically relevant to Travis County. There are also seven constitutional amendments, pertaining to ad valorem taxation, home equity loan financing, service time for gubernatorial appointees, constitutional challenges, charitable raffles organized by the foundations of professional sports teams, and the ability of financial institutions to award prizes by lot to promote savings. We'll issue endorsements for each of those in next week's issue. City of Austin voters won't vote on any specific races this election, though a number of suburbs within the county do have public seats up for grabs. We haven't issued any endorsements in those races, though we do urge residents of those areas (Manor, Elgin, Pflugerville, Sunset Valley to name a few) to show up and vote – and for Austin residents to thoughtfully consider each bond that's up for consideration.

Travis County Bonds

Proposition A: $93.44 million for roadway, drainage, bridge, bicycle, and pedestrian projects: Yes

Proposition B: $91.49 million for parks and land conservation projects: Yes

The slogan of the Travis County bond campaign is "More Parks, Safer Roads" (www.travisforward.org), and that's a reasonable summary of this relatively modest bond package (www.traviscountytx.gov/cbac): about $185 million split between road projects (most of them east of I-35) and various parks projects (spread fairly evenly throughout the county). The road projects, with a couple of exceptions, add needed capacity to existing highways; the drainage and stream-crossing projects should lower the number of dangerous or closed roadways at high water; the bicycle and sidewalk projects begin to integrate access that should no longer be an afterthought. The most interesting parks proposal is a 19-mile greenway along Gilleland Creek from Northeast Metro Park (also to get an upgrade) south to the Colorado. Other projects (Arkansas Bend Park, Bee Creek sports complex) address recreation needs in the Northwest and support ongoing conservation easements. If approved by the voters, the bond projects will cost the average homeowner ($305,000 homestead) a very reasonable $24 a year – call it one cheap date for countywide benefits. The county's internal polling shows strong support, and we urge readers to turn out and vote for both Travis County bond propositions.

AISD Bonds

$1.05 billion for new schools and classrooms, districtwide renovations: Yes

"To vote against the bond is to vote against public education." That's the blunt conclusion of Austin Independent School District Trustee Ted Gordon at a recent public meeting, and it's hard to disagree with him. Austin's school district finds itself in dire need, with nearly $5 billion looming in renovation and expansion. It has old and collapsing campuses, and students crowded into spaces designed to take a fraction of their number. What this $1 billion bond does is provide a little bit of relief for every single campus, and a lot for the most needy campuses and communities. The most controversial point of the bond is the great East Austin switch: giving the LASA magnet its own campus at the former John­ston High, moving East­side Memorial High to the renovated Old Anderson campus, and allowing LBJ High to expand into the rooms currently occupied by LASA, as well as adding a medical track. Opponents call it a racist plan that further segregates East Austin. Supporters see it as way to give both LASA and LBJ room to expand, and perhaps heal the scars left when Old Anderson – Austin's first high school for African-American students – closed down. The two sides have been at loggerheads on this, but it's one component of a massive plan, and should not capsize the entire deal. Ultimately, AISD's bond represents a moral question for Austin voters: Do they want students to be stuck in old, ill-suited buildings, or do they want them in safe, modern campuses that are suited for a modern education? Moreover, voting against this bond will not prevent underenrolled schools from closing; it just means that students enrolled there will have nowhere to go when those schools do close. There is still a lot of work to be done on district facilities, but this is a long-overdue first step. We encourage AISD residents to vote for the bond and for public education.

Leander ISD

$454 million for growth, improvements, safety: Yes

AISD's growth problem is that its campuses are old, and are in neighborhoods where students no longer live. Leander's is that it never had enough campuses, and desperately needs more. The fastest-growing school district in Texas doubled in enrollment over the last 20 years, and is still adding roughly 1,200 students per year. As housing construction continues in the area, this bond will let them plan for that inevitable growth. Adding three elementaries and one middle school, setting the groundwork for a seventh high school, and making a series of districtwide health and safety improvements are essential investments. The fact that this is LISD's first bond in a decade suggests that the district will eke every last cent out of a proposition. We fully endorse this bond.

For more info, go to austinchronicle.com/elections