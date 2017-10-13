News

ICE Found Snooping on Council Member Greg Casar

The Intercept uncovers monitoring of elected officials' social media

By Mary Tuma, Fri., Oct. 13, 2017


Casar (Photo by Jana Birchum)

According to a heavily redacted cache of emails revealed last week by The Intercept, Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials in Austin sought – largely unsuccessfully – to drum up a narrative to bolster the Trump administration's claims that retaliatory immigration raids carried out in February were actually meant to protect the public. Agents were instructed to compile the "three most egregious cases" – and if three couldn't be found, they could include a case from another city. It became clear public safety was a facade when ICE arrested mostly noncriminals in Austin; the claim was further eroded when Judge Andrew Austin disclosed that the arrests were in fact payback for the immigration policy Sher­iff Sally Hernandez adhered to before parts of Senate Bill 4 went into law.

The emails also reveal ICE agents monitoring elected officials' social media, including Congressman Joaquin Castro and City Council member Greg Casar, and scheming about how to respond. "Team, Please be careful ... Austin City councilmember Greg Casar is saying ICE has taken action in the North Lamar/Rundberg areas arresting people for 'standing up for our values against people like Abbott and Trump,'" a public affairs officer wrote to staff in response to a Facebook post.

"It's terrifying and not normal that a federal law enforcement agency is deliberately acting as a propaganda machine for the Trump administration," Casar told me after the Intercept story made the rounds. "They are not an advocacy organization – they're a federal agency funded by taxpayers to provide public safety. Instead they are misleading the public and the media. ... The emails show they were working hard to discredit our totally accurate statements."

Casar said ICE's local payback was just the start of similar attacks across the country. Indeed, when California Gov. Jerry Brown passed a statewide "sanctuary cities" policy on Oct. 5, ICE's acting director Tom Homan threatened to step up immigration raids in California neighborhoods and work sites the very next day, dropping the public safety facade altogether.

A version of this article appeared in print on October 13, 2017 with the headline: ICE: “A Propaganda Machine”
READ MORE
More Greg Casar
Quote of the Week: Greg Casar
Quote of the Week: Greg Casar
The council member on Trump's decision to shut down DACA

Sept. 8, 2017

Quote of the Week
Quote of the Week
They really said that?

Feb. 3, 2017

More by Mary Tuma
Texas Backs Trump Agency in Holding Undocumented Abortion-Seeking Minor
Texas Backs Trump Agency in Holding Undocumented Abortion-Seeking Minor "Hostage"
Federal agency sent minor to crisis pregnancy center instead

Oct. 12, 2017

Learning the Hard Way That Police and Democratic Socialists Rarely Mix
Learning the Hard Way That Police and Democratic Socialists Rarely Mix
CLEAT alum Danny Fetonte's resignation from the Austin DSA raises questions for the local chapter

Oct. 13, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Greg Casar, Joaquin Castro

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Fancy Tom Portrait Show
Lustre Pearl East
Angst
at AFS Cinema
Sacred Springs Powwow
at Meadows Center
MUSIC | FILM | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP