Civics 101

Thursday 12

COMMUNITY HEALTH ASSESSMENT ACCEPTING PUBLIC COMMENT The CHA – covering clinical health, health behaviors, social and economic factors, and environmental factors that impact the health status of community residents – is seeking public input. Available now through Oct. 27, please offer your insight via the website, email (above) or calling. 512/972-5862. www.austintexas.gov/healthforum.

"POP-IN" MEETING ON 2016 MOBILITY BOND CORRIDOR PROGRAM: EAST RIVERSIDE DRIVE Pop-in to learn about corridors eligible for funding, provide feedback, and ask questions. Info available in Spanish and English. 11am-7pm. Walgreens, 1920 E. Riverside. www.austintexas.gov/corridormobility.

NOW WHAT? THE STATUS OF HEALTH CARE FOR YOUNG WOMEN This happy hour offers an overview of the current state of young women's access to health care. 6-8pm. In.gredients, 2610 Manor Rd., 512/275-6357. www.in.gredients.com.

INDIGENOUS PEOPLES' WEEK: RISE, DECOLONIZE, HEAL A weeklong series of events pertaining to Native and Indigenous heritage. See FB for event schedule. 6:30pm. Locations vary, see website. www.fb.com/naic.austin.

Friday 13

RACIAL EQUITY BY DESIGN: USING ACC'S EQUITY REPORT CARD FOR SYSTEMIC CHANGE Learn how ACC is using the Equity Report Card to support increased enrollment, persistence, and completion. 9-10am. National Association for the Advancement of Colored People/NAACP, 1704 E. 12th, 512/476-6230. www.traviscountytx.gov.

WALK FOR VEGAS | AUSTIN CITY LIMITS MARCH & TRIBUTE TO LAS VEGAS A march from City Hall to ACL to end mass shootings and shut down fear. 2pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov.

"10 YEARS AFTER THE DECLARATION ON THE RIGHTS OF INDIGENOUS PEOPLES" Two prominent indigenous leaders reflect on the passage of the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples 10 years ago. 3-5:15pm. Texas Union, 2247 Guadalupe (UT campus). www.liberalarts.utexas.edu/nais/index.php.

Saturday 14

LAND USE, TRANSPORTATION, AND A JUST CITY Those Texas Women discuss how land use and transportation decisions impact Austin and how residents can make a difference. 9-11am. 200 Lee Barton Dr.. $10. www.thosetexaswomen.org.

DOWNTOWN SQUARE HISTORY Ted Lee Eubanks leads a historical "square walk" covering Austin's square park history. 10am-1pm. Wooldridge Square Park, 900 Guadalupe, 512/477-1566. www.fb.com/austinhistoryclub.

ZONING AND PLATTING COMMISSION PUBLIC MEETING ON CODENEXT ZAP commissioners host a public meeting to hear public feedback on draft two of CodeNEXT. 10am-Noon. Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron, 512/974-1700. www.austintexas.gov.

Sunday 15

Monday 16

LUNCH AND LEARN: TRAVIS COUNTY'S 2017 BOND ELECTION Hear from community leaders on how the Nov. 7 bond election will impact Austin's tech sector and beyond. Noon-1pm. Capital Factory, 701 Brazos, 16th Floor. $25. www.fb.com/austintechalliance.

CODENEXT OPEN HOUSE CENTRAL AUSTIN City staff responsible for the land use code overhaul will discuss draft two with residents. Come with questions and feedback. 6-8pm. Austin High School, 1715 W. Cesar Chavez, 512/414-2505. www.austintexas.gov/codenext.

COMMUNITY CONVERSATION ON EAST AUSTIN MURALS A conversation regarding the new E. 12th Street mural and others located within the state-designated black cultural district. 6:30pm. Wesley United Methodist Church, 1164 San Bernard, 512/478-7007. www.sixsquare.org.

Tuesday 17

HUMAN RESOURCES BASICS Learn the basics of hiring independent contractors vs. employees, plus record-keeping requirements. 9am-4pm. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110. $50. www.austintexas.gov.

PUBLIC MEETING ON 2016 MOBILITY BOND CORRIDOR PROGRAM: WILLIAM CANNON DRIVE Pop in to learn about the corridors eligible for funding, provide feedback, and ask questions. Info available in Spanish and English. 11am-7pm. Big Lots, 801 E. William Cannon #135b. www.austintexas.gov/corridormobility.

REP. DONNA HOWARD'S TOWN HALL MEETING Rep. Howard invites HD 48 constituents to learn how the 85th regular Lege and special sessions will affect them and impact the community. 6-7:30pm. Doss Elementary School, 7005 Northlege, 512/414-2365.

PET LOSS SUPPORT GROUP Capital Area Counseling offers a weekly grief support group for folks experiencing pet loss. 6:45-8:15pm. Austin Animal Center, 7201 Levander Loop. Free. www.fb.com/austinanimalcenter.

Wednesday 18

CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY CAR SEAT CHECK EVENT Register online or call the EMS Safety Hotline. Third Wednesday of the month Gus Garcia Recreation Center, 1201 E. Rundberg, 512/972-7233. www.austintexas.gov/event/child-passenger-safety-car-seat-check-event-81.

BIZOPEN ORIENTATION – WEBINAR An overview of Austin's development process as it relates to business location development. 9-10am. See website. www.austintexas.gov.

PRESERVATION AND CODENEXT PART II Preservation Austin discusses how the second draft of CodeNEXT relates to historic preservation. Please RSVP. 6:30-8pm. Preservation Austin, 500 Chicon, 512/474-5198. programs@preservationaustin.org, www.preservationaustin.org.

Thursday 19

RHP 7 COMMUNITY NEEDS ASSESSMENT STAKEHOLDER MEETING Catch a presentation of the Regional Healthcare Partnership 7 2017 Draft Community Needs Assessment. There will be opportunity for stakeholder feedback. 10am-Noon. Southeast Health and Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. www.texasrhp7.org.

FEEDING THE 5000 AUSTIN An afternoon of activities and discussion on how Austin can reduce its food waste. 11am-2pm. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. www.feedingthe5000usa.org/austin.

"MEXICAN AMERICAN LITERATURE AND THE ENVIRONMENT" WITH PRISCILLA SOLIS YBARRA UNT professor Priscilla Solis Ybarra discusses her new book Writing the Goodlife: Mexican American Literature and the Environment. 5-6:30pm. UT-Austin, College of Liberal Arts, 116 Inner Campus Dr..

AI-JEN POO: IMMIGRATION AND THE FUTURE OF AMERICAN FAMILIES Labor organizer and activist Ai-jen Poo discusses the role of immigrant women in the U.S. care economy, with an introduction by Raj Patel an award-winning writer, activist, and academic. 5:30-7pm. Eidman Courtroom, 727 E. Dean Keeton. Free. humanrights@law.utexas.edu.

REP. DONNA HOWARD'S TOWN HALL MEETING Rep. Howard invites HD 48 constituents to learn how the 85th regular Lege and special sessions will affect them and impact the community. 6-8pm. Akins High School, 10701 S. First.

THE IMPACT OF SOCIAL MEDIA ON CHILDREN AND TEENS A workshop for parents. Learn the numbers and brainstorm ways to talk to your kids about how to navigate online platforms with psychologist Victoria Mueller. 6:30-7:30pm. C2 Change, 1715 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #101. Free. vmueller@c2change.org, www.c2change.org.

UNDERSTANDING AUTOCRACY: AN EVENING WITH SARAH KENDZIOR Indivisible Austin hosts writer Sarah Kendzior, who will discuss her work and answer your questions on the Trump administration. 7-8:30pm. Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron, 512/974-1700. $25. www.indivisibleaustin.com.

Ongoing

PUBLIC INPUT NEEDED ON TEMPORARY CONCESSIONS IN CITY OF AUSTIN PARKS Via online survey, the Austin Parks and Rec Dept. is seeking public input on temporary concessions in city parks. Survey available through Oct. 29. www.austintexas.gov/parks.

BLUE DOOR GALA A special celebration honoring 50 years of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Austin Area's service to local youth. Fri., Nov. 3, 6pm JW Marriott Austin. $100-10,000. www.bgcaustin.org.