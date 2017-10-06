News

NORML Opens Fundraising Arm

Introducing the Foundation for an Informed Texas

By Chase Hoffberger, Fri., Oct. 6, 2017

The marijuana policy reform advocates at Texas NORML announced on Monday the creation of Foun­dation for an Informed Texas, a 501(c)3 sister organization, a not-so-subtle effort at boosting fundraising. (Texas NORML is recognized by the IRS as being a 501(c)4 organization, which allows them to lobby at the Capitol but prevents the acceptance of tax-deductible donations.) The group intends to deploy educational programs under the FIT umbrella, which hopefully will see increased funding through grants and the aforementioned donations. Texas NORML Executive Director Jax Finkel will serve as FIT's executive director; she's already assembled a four-person board of directors.

