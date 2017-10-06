Today's City Council meeting (Oct. 5) faces a relatively light agenda, during which they'll consider rewriting campaign finance regs, removing Confederate monuments, and declaring "Indigenous Peoples' Day." See "Council: Done by Twilight?" Oct. 6.

That's Management Material: Earlier this week, Council heard an update on the search for a new city manager (they hope to have an appointee by the end of 2017), entertained a briefing on Austin Police Department staffing, and held another work session wrestling match over CodeNEXT. From one Puzzle to another … see "Wanted: Austin City Manager," Oct. 6.

Next Bus Out: Capital Metro board member Beverly Silas resigned on Tuesday after dealing with the initial fallout from her reported remarks that she, a black woman, would oppose Cap Metro's hiring of an African-American male to front the transit agency "because of where Austin is." Silas said in a Statesman op-ed that ran before her resignation that she stood by her remarks. "It is hard being African-American in Austin," she wrote.

President Donald Trump visited Puerto Rico Tuesday, telling residents they should be "proud" that Hurricane Maria wasn't "a real catastrophe like Katrina," and complaining that the island has "thrown our budget a little out of whack." Wednesday he visited Las Vegas with words of "warm condolences …."

Trump curried favor with state Republicans last week when he appointed Texas Supreme Court Justice Don Willett and former state Political General James Ho to the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans.

Death Row inmate Duane Buck accepted a plea deal and saw his sentence reduced to life in prison Tuesday following the U.S. Supreme Court's February determination that Buck deserved a retrial on charges that he committed a double homicide in 1995. Buck had originally been sentenced to death after a psychologist testified that "the race factor" – Buck's being black – "increase[d] his future dangerousness."

And Hector Medina, on death row for the 2007 murder of his two children, was awarded a new sentencing trial on Wednesday after the Court of Criminal Appeals ruled 8-1 that Medina's trial attorney sought to sabotage his case during the punishment phase.

Austin City Limits kicks off this weekend, featuring Jay-Z, Solange, Chance the Rapper, and the Killers. Festival organizers announced that in the wake of the Las Vegas music festival massacre, they would offer refunds to ticket buyers who no longer wish to attend.