Civics 101

Thursday 5

COMMUNITY HEALTH ASSESSMENT ACCEPTING PUBLIC COMMENT The CHA – covering clinical health, health behaviors, social and economic factors, and environmental factors that impact the health status of community residents – is seeking public input. Available now through Oct. 27, please offer your insight via the website, email (above) or calling. 512/972-5862, www.austintexas.gov/healthforum.

FY 18 COMMUNITY INITIATIVE APPLICATION WORKSHOP Learn how to complete the FY 18 online application for individual artists, unincorporated arts groups, and arts orgs. Bring laptop or tablet if possible. Noon. Cultural Arts Division Office, 201 E. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

GENEROSI-TEA Sip high tea and converse with keynote speakers at this fundraiser focused on empowering women. 3:30pm. Hotel Ella, 1900 Rio Grande, 512/495-1800. $60-100. www.bgcaustin.org.

CLIMATE CHANGE DENIAL: WHY HISTORY MATTERS Examine how and why historians should use their research and teaching to historicize climate change. Email RSVP required. 3:30-4:30pm. Garrison Hall, Rm. 4.100, 128 Inner Campus Dr.. cmeador@austin.utexas.edu, www.liberalarts.utexas.edu/historicalstudies.

Friday 6

COMMUNITY HEALTH ASSESSMENT ACCEPTING PUBLIC COMMENT The CHA – covering clinical health, health behaviors, social and economic factors, and environmental factors that impact the health status of community residents – is seeking public input. Available now through Oct. 27, please offer your insight via the website, email (above) or calling. 512/972-5862, www.austintexas.gov/healthforum.

UNDERSTANDING BUSINESS TAXES A class covering forms, due dates, and financial info required to complete business tax returns. 9am-4pm. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110. $50. www.austintexas.gov.

AFTER THE STORM: BUILDING RESILIENT AND EQUITABLE COMMUNITIES A lunch meeting on how to rebuild after Hurricane Harvey. Noon-1:30pm. Francis Auditorium, 727 E. Dean Keeton.

Saturday 7

COMMUNITY HEALTH ASSESSMENT ACCEPTING PUBLIC COMMENT The CHA – covering clinical health, health behaviors, social and economic factors, and environmental factors that impact the health status of community residents – is seeking public input. Available now through Oct. 27, please offer your insight via the website, email (above) or calling. 512/972-5862, www.austintexas.gov/healthforum.

26TH ANNUAL ALZHEIMER’S TEXAS WALK A walk to fund Central Texas Alzheimer's support, care, and research. 8:15am. Camp Mabry, 2200 W. 35th. www.txalz.org.

THE BOLDER BOARD TRAINING As a continuation of his TED Talk, Dan Pallotta discusses strategies for creating sustainable nonprofits. 8:30am-4pm. Brazos Hall, 204 E. Fourth, 512/380-1675. www.ilivehereigivehere.org.

MEXICAN AMERICAN CULTURAL CENTER OPEN HOUSE The community is invited to review and discuss design concepts for the Mexican American Cultural Center with architects CasaBella. Breakfast tacos and activities for kids provided. 10am-Noon. Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center, 600 River, 512/974-3772. www.maccaustin.org.

VOLUNTEER DEPUTY REGISTRAR TRAINING Spend an hour learning how to register people to vote. No reservations necessary. 10:30am. 5501 Airport. www.traviscountytax.org.

CODENEXT FROM MULTIPLE DISTRICT PERSPECTIVES A panel discussion on CodeNEXT 2.0. 2-4pm. Yarborough Branch Library, 2200 Hancock. www.cg4tx.org.

Sunday 8

COMMUNITY HEALTH ASSESSMENT ACCEPTING PUBLIC COMMENT The CHA – covering clinical health, health behaviors, social and economic factors, and environmental factors that impact the health status of community residents – is seeking public input. Available now through Oct. 27, please offer your insight via the website, email (above) or calling. 512/972-5862, www.austintexas.gov/healthforum.

Monday 9

COMMUNITY HEALTH ASSESSMENT ACCEPTING PUBLIC COMMENT The CHA – covering clinical health, health behaviors, social and economic factors, and environmental factors that impact the health status of community residents – is seeking public input. Available now through Oct. 27, please offer your insight via the website, email (above) or calling. 512/972-5862, www.austintexas.gov/healthforum.

CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY CAR SEAT CHECK EVENT Certified child passenger safety technicians teach you how to properly install car seats. Register online or call the EMS Safety Hotline. Second Mondays, 9am CommUnityCare Clinic, 211 Comal. 512/972-7233, www.austintexas.gov.

FY 18 PRE-CONTRACT ORIENTATION A workshop for FY 18 Cultural Funding recipients. Noon. Ruiz Branch Library, 1600 Grove, 512/974-7400. www.austintexas.gov.

CODENEXT OPEN HOUSE SOUTHWEST AUSTIN City staff responsible for the land use code overhaul will discuss draft two with residents. Come with questions and feedback. 6-8pm. Crockett High School, 5601 Manchaca Rd., 512/414-2532. www.austintexas.gov/codenext.

INDIGENOUS PEOPLES' WEEK: RISE, DECOLONIZE, HEAL A weeklong series of events pertaining to Native and Indigenous heritage. See FB for event schedule. 6:30pm. Locations vary, see website. www.fb.com/naic.austin.

Tuesday 10

COMMUNITY HEALTH ASSESSMENT ACCEPTING PUBLIC COMMENT The CHA – covering clinical health, health behaviors, social and economic factors, and environmental factors that impact the health status of community residents – is seeking public input. Available now through Oct. 27, please offer your insight via the website, email (above) or calling. 512/972-5862, www.austintexas.gov/healthforum.

"POP-IN" MEETING ON 2016 MOBILITY BOND CORRIDOR PROGRAM: GUADALUPE STREET Pop-in to learn about corridors eligible for funding, provide feedback, and ask questions. Info available in Spanish and English. 11am-7pm. University Co-Op, 2246 Guadalupe. www.austintexas.gov/corridormobility.

PUBLIC PRESS CONFERENCE ON AISD'S $1 BILLION BOND The Travis County Taxpayers Union will announce its opposition to AISD's $1 billion bond. Noon. LBJ High School, 7309 Lazy Creek Dr.. www.tctunion.com.

STAND UP FOR SAFE FAMILIES PADDLE PARADE 2017 Come out (and wear purple) for free face painting and paddle board, canoe, and kayak rentals in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Austin/Travis County Family Violence Task Force hosts with APD's Lake Patrol Unit, Domestic Violence Unit, and Coordinated Responses to Abuse for Safe Homes. 5:30-7:30pm. Texas Rowing Center, 1541 W. Cesar Chavez on Lady Bird Lake, 512/467-7799. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

BLACK LIVES MATTER AUSTIN OCTOBER GENERAL BODY MEETING Working committees cover education, criminal justice reform, and health. 6-7:30pm. 1705 E. 11th. www.fb.com/blacklivesmatteraustin.

INDIGENOUS PEOPLES' WEEK: RISE, DECOLONIZE, HEAL A weeklong series of events pertaining to Native and Indigenous heritage. See FB for event schedule. 6:30pm. Locations vary, see website. www.fb.com/naic.austin.

Wednesday 11

COMMUNITY HEALTH ASSESSMENT ACCEPTING PUBLIC COMMENT The CHA – covering clinical health, health behaviors, social and economic factors, and environmental factors that impact the health status of community residents – is seeking public input. Available now through Oct. 27, please offer your insight via the website, email (above) or calling. 512/972-5862, www.austintexas.gov/healthforum.

EMPTY PUPPY BOWLS – NATIONAL CLAY WEEK Activities include decorating ceramic pet bowls, doggie paw prints in clay, and a photo booth to raise funds for Austin Animal Center. 6-8pm. Dougherty Arts Center, 1110 Barton Springs Rd., 512/974-4000. www.austintexas.gov/department/aac.

PANEL ON EQUITY IN THE 2017 AUSTIN SCHOOL BOND PACKAGE Panelists discuss the Austin school board bond package up for voters’ approval in November. 6-8pm. Huston-Tillotson University, 900 Chicon, 512/505-3139. www.fb.com/EastATXCoalition.

CODENEXT OPEN HOUSE NORTHEAST (LANGUAGE SERVICES AVAILABLE) City staff responsible for the land use code overhaul will discuss draft two with residents. Come with questions and feedback. Language services available in Vietnamese, Spanish, Arabic, and Mandarin. 6-8pm. Hart Elementary School, 8301 Furness Dr.. www.austintexas.gov/codenext.

INDIGENOUS PEOPLES' WEEK: RISE, DECOLONIZE, HEAL A weeklong series of events pertaining to Native and Indigenous heritage. See FB for event schedule. 6:30pm. Locations vary, see website. www.fb.com/naic.austin.

SAVE EAST AUSTIN SCHOOLS FUNDRAISER Learn more about Save East Austin Schools' "Vote No to AISD Bond" campaign. 7-11pm. Tamale House East, 1707 E. Sixth, 512/495-9504. $10. www.fb.com/saveeastaustinschools.

Thursday 12

COMMUNITY HEALTH ASSESSMENT ACCEPTING PUBLIC COMMENT The CHA – covering clinical health, health behaviors, social and economic factors, and environmental factors that impact the health status of community residents – is seeking public input. Available now through Oct. 27, please offer your insight via the website, email (above) or calling. 512/972-5862, www.austintexas.gov/healthforum.

"POP-IN" MEETING ON 2016 MOBILITY BOND CORRIDOR PROGRAM: EAST RIVERSIDE DRIVE Pop-in to learn about corridors eligible for funding, provide feedback, and ask questions. Info available in Spanish and English. 11am-7pm. Walgreens, 1920 E. Riverside. www.austintexas.gov/corridormobility.

INDIGENOUS PEOPLES' WEEK: RISE, DECOLONIZE, HEAL A weeklong series of events pertaining to Native and Indigenous heritage. See FB for event schedule. 6:30pm. Locations vary, see website. www.fb.com/naic.austin.