News

A Hotline for Native American Survivors of Domestic Violence

StrongHearts helpline expands service to Texas

By Sarah Marloff, Fri., Oct. 6, 2017

StrongHearts Native Helpline is now available to Texas residents. The hotline, designed to serve Native American survivors of intimate partner violence, has been moving toward national expansion since its launch on March 6. According to the National Institute of Justice, Native Americans are twice as likely to be raped and five times more likely to be victims of homicide than individuals from any other race, yet culturally sensitive resources for these communities remain scarce. Native Americans in Texas carry just as appalling numbers: A newly released Violence Policy Center study of data from 2015 ranks the state ninth in the nation for the number of women murdered by men, at a rate of 1.54 per 100,000 people, and this is the second year in a row Texas has found itself in the top 10. StrongHearts is currently taking calls (1-844-7NATIVE), Monday through Friday from 9am-5:30pm. After-hours callers can opt for transfer to the National Domestic Violence Hotline.

A version of this article appeared in print on October 6, 2017 with the headline: StrongHearts in Texas
READ MORE
More by Sarah Marloff
Gay Place
Gay Place
Caleb De Casper brings his horror cabaret residency to Cheer Up Charlies

Oct. 6, 2017

CodeNEXT: Still Stuck
CodeNEXT: Still Stuck
Draft two brings growing pains for the land use rewrite

Oct. 6, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

StrongHearts Native Helpline

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Austin Taco Project’s Beer Dinner
Austin Taco Project
Matt Pond PA
at Sidewinder
The Florida Project
at AFS Cinema
MUSIC | FILM | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP