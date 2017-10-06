A Hotline for Native American Survivors of Domestic Violence

StrongHearts Native Helpline is now available to Texas residents. The hotline, designed to serve Native American survivors of intimate partner violence, has been moving toward national expansion since its launch on March 6. According to the National Institute of Justice, Native Americans are twice as likely to be raped and five times more likely to be victims of homicide than individuals from any other race, yet culturally sensitive resources for these communities remain scarce. Native Americans in Texas carry just as appalling numbers: A newly released Violence Policy Center study of data from 2015 ranks the state ninth in the nation for the number of women murdered by men, at a rate of 1.54 per 100,000 people, and this is the second year in a row Texas has found itself in the top 10. StrongHearts is currently taking calls (1-844-7NATIVE), Monday through Friday from 9am-5:30pm. After-hours callers can opt for transfer to the National Domestic Violence Hotline.