Civics 101

Thursday 28

"POP-IN" MEETING ON 2016 MOBILITY BOND CORRIDOR PROGRAM: NORTH LAMAR BLVD. A series of "pop-in" meetings on the 2016 Mobility Bond Corridor Program. Learn about the corridors eligible for funding, discuss, provide feedback, and ask questions. Info available in Spanish and English; translation services provided. 11am-7pm. Lowe's, 13000 N. I-35. www.austintexas.gov/corridormobility.

ONLINE WEBINAR: CAP METRO'S MAJOR OVERHAUL The city's public transit faces a massive transformation. Learn about the proposed Connections 2025 transit plan, the High-Frequency Route Network (to increase from six to 14 routes), and improvements to east-west connections. Thu., Sept. 28, noon www.capmetro.org/june2018.

LIGHTS OUT FOR AUSTIN'S JUVENILE CURFEW ORDINANCE Tell City Council to vote against the reauthorization of Austin's Juvenile Curfew Ordinance. 4-6pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.texasappleseed.org.

CHITO VELA'S BIRTHDAY BASH & FUNDRAISER Celebrate Chito's birthday and learn more about his campaign to win House District 46. Email to RSVP. 5-7pm. 1604 E. 11th. info@chitovela.com, www.chitovela.com.

EQUAL JUSTICE CENTER GOLF TOURNAMENT Celebrate EJC's 16th anniversary with an evening of food, drinks, and mini-golf. Proceeds benefit EJC's mission to help low-wage families win justice in the workplace and community. 6:30-8:30pm. Peter Pan Mini-Golf, 1207 Barton Springs Rd., 512/472-1033. $5-25. www.equaljusticecenter.org.

JOLT SEPTEMBER POTLUCK Bring a dish and learn how Jolt plans to increase Latino voter turnout in the community. 7-9pm. 4604 Bandera. www.jolttx.org.

Friday 29

FRIENDS ON US FRIDAYS: FREE ADOPTIONS Zappos is helping rescued pets and would-be adopters by covering all dog and cat adoption fees. 11am-7pm. Austin Animal Center, 7201 Levander Loop. www.austintexas.gov/department/aac.

OVER THE LEGE PART 2: THE GOVERNOR STRIKES BACK Stephanie Chiarello Noppenberg's satire comedy variety show inspired by the shenanigans of the Texas Legislature returns. Special guests include ATPE’s Monty Exter (Sept. 22) and Sen. Kirk Watson (Sept. 29). Through Sept. 30. Fri.-Sat., 8pm Institution Theater, 3708 Woodbury, 512/895-9580. $15. www.fb.com/overthelege.

Saturday 30

COLLEGE AND CAREER EXPLORATION SHOWCASE Resources and info on in-demand careers, job exploration, and college financial assistance. 10am-1pm. Austin Community College Highland Campus, 6101 Airport, 512/223-7300. Free. www.austincc.edu.

FY18 PRE-CONTRACT REGISTRATION A workshop for FY 18 Cultural Funding recipients covering contractual requirements and steps for completing the pre-contract materials. Noon. Hampton Branch Library, 5125 Convict Hill Rd., 512/892-6680. www.austintexas.gov.

BASTROP BBQ: RODNEY REED SHOULD BE FREE! Join Rodney's family and supporters to prepare for the Oct. 10 hearing to deal with testimony that casts doubts on the whereabouts of alternative suspect Jimmy Fennell. 3-10pm. Kerr Community Center, 1308 Walnut St., Bastrop.. Donations accepted. www.justice4rodneyreed.org.

Monday 2

ONLINE WEBINAR: CAP METRO'S MAJOR OVERHAUL The city's public transit faces a massive transformation. Learn about the proposed Connections 2025 Transit Plan, the High-Frequency Network (to increase from six to 17 routes), and improvements to east-west connections. Noon. www.capmetro.org/june2018.

SAFE BABY ACADEMY: SPANISH Register or call EMS Safety Hotline to learn safe practices for handling a baby. Class conducted in Spanish. 5pm. People's Community Clinic, 1101 Camino La Costa, 512-972-7233. www.austintexas.gov.

PUBLIC MEETING: CAP METRO'S MAJOR OVERHAUL The city's public transit faces a massive transformation. Learn about the proposed Connections 2025 Transit Plan, the High-Frequency Network (to increase from six to 17 routes), and improvements to east-west connections. 5:30-7pm. Gus Garcia Recreation Center, 1201 E. Rundberg, 512/339-0016. www.capmetro.org/june2018.

CODENEXT OPEN HOUSE EAST AUSTIN City staff responsible for the land use code overhaul will discuss draft two with residents. Come with questions. Spanish interpretation will be provided, along with light refreshments and children's activities. 6-8pm. Conley-Guerrero Senior Activity Center, 808 Nile, 512/478-7695. www.austintexas.gov/codenext.

TEXAS INMATE FAMILIES ASSOCIATION MEETING Get your questions about the Texas Department of Criminal Justice answered on the first Monday of each month. First Monday of the month, 6:30pm Sunrise Community Church, 4430 Manchaca Rd. Free. www.tifa.org.

COMMUNITY CONVERSATION ON EAST AUSTIN MURAL A conversation on the design of the new East 12th Street & Chicon mural, and others located within the state-designated black cultural district. 6:30pm. Wesley United Methodist Church, 1164 San Bernard, 512/478-7007. www.sixsquare.org.

Tuesday 3

CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY CAR SEAT CHECK EVENT Certified child passenger safety technicians will educate you on how to properly install car seats. Register online or call the EMS Safety Hotline. First Tuesday of the month Dove Springs Recreation Center, 5801 Ainez, 512/972-7233. www.austintexas.gov/dovesprings.

VOLUNTEER DEPUTY REGISTRAR TRAINING Spend an hour learning how to register people to vote. No reservations necessary. 10:30am. 5501 Airport. www.traviscountytax.org.

DISCUSSION ON SANCTUARY CITIES AND IMMIGRATION POLICY Invited speakers discuss sanctuary cities and attempt to answer audience questions. 7-8:30pm. Georgetown Public Library. www.statetejanodemocrats.org.

Wednesday 4

"POP-IN" MEETING ON 2016 MOBILITY BOND CORRIDOR PROGRAM: SLAUGHTER LANE Learn about corridors eligible for funding, provide feedback, and ask questions. Info available in Spanish and English. 11am-7pm. Wal-Mart, 9300 S. I-35 Frontage Rd.. www.austintexas.gov/corridormobility.

THE HUMAN RIGHTS OF MIGRANTS: CHALLENGES FOR THE INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY Felipe González discusses the changing state of international human migration and migrant rights. Noon-1:30pm. Benson Latin American Collection, 2300 Red River.. www.utexas.edu/cola/insts/llilas.

REP. DONNA HOWARD'S TOWN HALL Curious to know how the 85th regular legislative and special sessions will affect you and impact the community? Rep. Howard has some answers. 6-8pm. Clint Small Jr. Middle School, 4801 Monterey Oaks Blvd..

PARTY FOR THE PARKS Austin Parks Foundation's annual celebration/fundraising event for city parks. Always a fun time with bits and bites by some of Austin's best chefs and local cocktails. 6:30pm. Brazos Hall, 204 E. Fourth, 512/380-1675. $125+. www.austinparks.org.

Thursday 5

FY18 COMMUNITY INITIATIVE APPLICATION WORKSHOP Learn how to complete the FY18 online application for individual artists, unincorporated arts groups, and arts orgs. Bring laptop or tablet if possible. Noon. Cultural Arts Division Office, 201 E. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

GENEROSI-TEA Sip high tea and converse with keynote speakers at this fundraiser focused on empowering women. 3:30pm. Hotel Ella, 1900 Rio Grande, 512/495-1800. $60-100. www.bgcaustin.org.