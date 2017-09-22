Sixth Street Murder Remains Unsolved

Police are on the lookout for any video recordings that would show the aftermath of the murder that occurred on Sixth Street Sunday morning just after 2am. What investigators already know is that Marques Johnson and a group of friends in town from San Antonio had left the Barcelona nightclub before heading east on Sixth. Witnesses told APD that Johnson "exchanged words" with two men, which escalated when one of them threw something at Johnson that hit him. The unidentified man's companion then punched Johnson in the face with enough force to knock him to the ground. When police arrived, a crowd had already formed and the two men had since fled. Johnson, an Air Force veteran, died at Dell Seton on Monday of what police anticipate being ruled as blunt force trauma during the autopsy. What exactly caused the incident remains unknown. "What we are really doing here today is imploring anybody who took any video with their cell phones – which we know that did happen because we do have HALO video from the police department that captures some of the incident on video – people running away from the scene and people standing there shooting video of the incident," Sgt. Tracy Gerrish told reporters at a Tuesday press conference. Gerrish directed anyone with relevant material to contact APD's Homicide Unit (512/477-3588) or the department's Public Information Office (512/974-5017).