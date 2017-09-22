Public Notice: Now’s the Hard Part

After the rollout of the new CodeNEXT draft last Friday, city staff and consultants from Opticos Design presented a code overview, along with a housing capacity forecast, to a joint meeting of the land use commissions on Tuesday (see "Imagine Austin With CodeNEXT," Sept. 22), and then to City Council on Wednesday.

The more Opticos' John Miki in particular talks about some of the fine tuning that's available in the code, and that's in need of policy discussion, the more I start to trust that this new framework can actually work: that it can be tweaked to encourage positive results, while avoiding unintended consequences. But also: the more I'm convinced that this draft is still very much a work in progress that could do more harm than good if it's rushed into ordinance before it's fully cooked.

To take one sometimes-controversial example that's already gotten some discussion at the commissions and Council: The slide presentation specifically called out accessory dwelling units as something that needs deeper discussion, though it appears that the tools are there – combinations of straightforward form-based regulations such as impervious cover, building size, lot size – to facilitate those extra units in appropriate forms, in appropriate contexts, without creating the loopholes and development pressures that some fear. If, that is, city officials take the time to properly set those regulations and incentives at the right levels.

The new code, along with the modeling it informs, provide the sorts of fine-grained controls that commissioners and council mem­bers, and advisory group members and others before them, have been asking to see for well over a year now: If you turn up density within two blocks of corridors, what does that do to property values and demolition rates? If you turn down impervious cover in areas around localized flooding, what does that do to housing capacity and affordability? After a tortured, four-and-a-half-year process, staff and consultants have now set forth a framework that can start to answer those questions – in a code language that they've freely admitted they just thought up a couple of months ago. It would be a real shame if, because of political considerations and pressures, we as a city didn't take the time required to finish the job ­properly.

And speaking of affordability considerations, here's some "good" news from the real estate industry via a gushy press release: According to HSH.com, home prices in our area have "fully recovered from the declines suffered during the Great Recession"!

In fact, we're the second "most recovered" metro area in the country!!

Our property values are 61% above the mid-2000s "boom-era peak," behind only Den­ver, and with Dallas, Houston, and Ft. Worth rounding out the top five!!!

Yay?

Running in the Corridors

The City of Austin is running a series of "pop-in meetings" on the 2016 Mobility Bond Corridor Program – informal events in high foot-traffic location along the eligible corridors. Learn about Program and Mobility plans, and provide feedback. Or visit www.austintexas.gov/corridormobility to see the plan, or sign up for regular email updates.

• Wed., Sept. 27, 11am-7pm, East Communities YMCA, 5315 Ed Bluestein

• Thu., Sept. 28, 11am-7pm, Lowe's, 13000 N. I-35

More specifically, the City is holding the first public meeting regarding the Mobility Bond Project on Spicewood Springs Road: 7pm, Tue., Sept. 26, at Westover Church of Christ, 8332 Mesa. The plan calls for $17 million in improvements between Loop 360 and Mesa. Learn about the timeline and process, meet the project team, and comment on existing conditions. See www.austintexas.gov/spicewoodspringsrd for details.

The Austin Green Awards deadline for nominations is this Friday, Sept. 22; nominate "outstanding accomplishments in sustainable design and innovation" at www.atxgreenawards.org. The awards presentation will be Oct. 25 at the Waller Ballroom; more details TBA.

Austin B-cycle is looking for volunteers to help man their bike valet system at Austin City Limits – to be held this year at Uncle Billy's on Barton Springs Road due to C3 expanding their festival footprint. Perks include food, a T-shirt, and half off on annual membership. www.austinbcycle.com.

The Austin Humane Society is close to the end of a fundraising campaign in order to buy dental equipment and supplies so they can provide dental care right at the shelter, instead of having to outsource it. To donate to the campaign, see bit.ly/UrgentDentalCare.