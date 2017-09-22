News

Greg Abbott’s New Wrecking Crew

The governor’s got a whole new office staff

By Richard Whittaker, Fri., Sept. 22, 2017

Greg Abbott
Greg Abbott (Photo by Jana Birchum)

There's a new rogue's gallery in Gov. Greg Abbott's office, with at least one jaw-dropping addition. Out goes Abbott's old consigliere and chief of staff Daniel Hodge, to be replaced by his former appointments director, Luis Saenz. A veteran of the hard-right conservative "think tank" the Heritage Foundation, Saenz bounces back into Abbott's orbit after a year as a lobbyist, running the Austin office for McGuireWoods Consulting. Taking Saenz's old post is none other than conservative demagogue Peggy Venable, best known as the policy director for the Koch-backed Texas Public Policy Foundation, where she's currently a visiting fellow. Abbott has also picked former Senate Finance Committee chair and arch-budget slasher Tommy Williams as his senior adviser for fiscal affairs, a bad sign for schools, state employees, and infrastructure. But the biggest thumb in the eye may be the governor's hiring of John Colyandro as senior adviser and policy director. If that name rings a bell, it's because Colyandro pleaded guilty to his role in the infamous TRMPAC money laundering scandal that took down Tom DeLay.

READ MORE
More Greg Abbott
Quote of the Week: Greg Abbott
Quote of the Week: Greg Abbott
Our governor is basically an online troll

July 28, 2017

Abbott and His Armed Militia
Abbott and His Armed Militia
Public records inquiry made about governor's security

Richard Whittaker, July 21, 2017

More by Richard Whittaker
The Trouble at Fantastic Fest
The Trouble at Fantastic Fest
Devin Faraci’s rehiring and subsequent resignation casts shadow over film fest

Sept. 22, 2017

Downtown Puzzle: Convention Epi-Center
Downtown Puzzle: Convention Epi-Center
Is expanding the Convention Center a smart investment?

Sept. 22, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Greg Abbott, Daniel Hodge, Luis Saenz, Peggy Venable, Tommy Williams

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Lee Fields & the Expressions
Mohawk
Revolve: A Movement Display at Charles Johnson House, 404 Atlanta St.
Hump! Film Fest
at Ironwood Hall
MUSIC | FILM | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP