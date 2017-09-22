News

Downtown Puzzle: HOT History

Projects under consideration for the historic preservation “funding bucket”

By Michael King, Fri., Sept. 22, 2017


Another aspect of the Downtown Puzzle specifically targets "historic preservation," e.g., historic sites or potential tourist destinations, both broadly allowed under the state hotel occupancy tax legislation, although city officials sometimes differ over the precise legal parameters of the spending. Last month, Council created a historic preservation "funding bucket" – to be reallocated from the current distribution of HOT revenues, prior to any increase (the contemplated $11 million was later adjusted to $8.6 million) – in part to maintain the viability of the "Puzzle" proposal. This was specifically intended for historic preservation, although exactly which projects would fall under that rubric has been left to future discussions. Projects under consideration include:

• Mexican American Cultural Center: The full master plan for the MACC is in development, but without dedicated funding for implementation and construction.

• Palm School: The former Palm Elementary School, at I-35 & Cesar Chavez, is currently owned by Travis County (used for county offices scheduled for relocation). More notable for its history than its much-altered architecture, and sitting on valuable land, it would have to be purchased by the city for potential preservation.

• Miscellaneous: Council members have circulated various lists of historic sites worthy of funding, ranging from museums to conservation funds to parks. Prominent mentions include: former Montopolis Negro School (privately owned, and contemplated for development); Oakwood Cemetery (unfunded renovations); Tejano Walking Trail (of historic sites); Barton Springs Bathhouse, Austin History Center ...

That's only a brief selection, and anticipates a HOT funding stream that is substantial but not bottomless. How fast the goose's golden eggs would be exhausted won't be apparent for a while.

READ MORE
More Downtown Puzzle
Point Austin: About That Puzzle
Point Austin: About That Puzzle
Council seeks consensus on a still-hatching Downtown project

Michael King, Sept. 8, 2017

Point Austin: Hot Over HOT
Point Austin: Hot Over HOT
Council wrangles over Convention Center, hotel taxes, and Downtown’s future

Michael King, Sept. 1, 2017

More by Michael King
Point Austin: As the Budget Goes, So Goes Council
Point Austin: As the Budget Goes, So Goes Council
Turf battles over uncommitted funds may prefigure 2018

Sept. 22, 2017

Council: Yes, We Have a Budget
Council: Yes, We Have a Budget
Members approve $3.9 billion budget for next fiscal year

Sept. 22, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

historic preservation, Mexican American Cultural Center, Palm School, Montopolis Negro School, Oakwood Cemetery, Tejano Walking Trail, Barton Springs Bathhouse, Austin History Center, HOT, Hotel Occupancy Tax, Downtown Puzzle, Steve Adler, City Council

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Lee Fields & the Expressions
Mohawk
Revolve: A Movement Display at Charles Johnson House, 404 Atlanta St.
Hump! Film Fest
at Ironwood Hall
MUSIC | FILM | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP