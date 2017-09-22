Civics 101

Friday 22

TEXAS TRIBUNE FESTIVAL Three days. Sixty sessions. Two hundred fifty speakers. All focusing on education, climate change, President Trump, media's role in 2017, and more. Plus, Sen. Al Franken, D-Minnesota, opens the fest with a keynote on his best-selling memoir, Al Franken: Giant of the Senate. Sep. 22-24 University of Texas at Austin, 727 E. Dean Keeton, 512/471-3434. $50-2,500. www.texastribune.org/festival.

OVER THE LEGE PART 2: THE GOVERNOR STRIKES BACK Stephanie Chiarello Noppenberg's satire comedy variety show inspired by the shenanigans of the Texas Legislature returns. Special guests include ATPE’s Monty Exter (Sept. 22) and Sen. Kirk Watson (Sept. 29). Through Sept. 30. Fri.-Sat., 8pm Institution Theater, 3708 Woodbury, 512/895-9580. $15. www.fb.com/overthelege.

Saturday 23

TEXAS TRIBUNE FESTIVAL Three days. Sixty sessions. Two hundred fifty speakers. All focusing on education, climate change, President Trump, media's role in 2017, and more. Plus, Sen. Al Franken, D-Minnesota, opens the fest with a keynote on his best-selling memoir, Al Franken: Giant of the Senate. Sep. 22-24 University of Texas at Austin, 727 E. Dean Keeton, 512/471-3434. $50-2,500. www.texastribune.org/festival.

OPEN HOUSE ON SEAHOLM WATERFRONT PROGRAMMING AND IMPLEMENTATION STUDY Learn more about Seaholm's programming and implementation study with project consultants, and interactive activities for children. 9-11am. Zilker Botanical Garden, 2220 Barton Springs Rd., 512/477-8672. www.seaholmwaterfront.org.

2017 AFFORDABLE INFILL TOUR A self-guided tour of affordable living initiatives throughout the city highlights the importance of housing affordability. 10:30am-5pm. Fannie Mae Stewart Conservatory, 1902 E. 22nd. $35-40. www.thealleyflatinitiative.org.

2017 QUARTET OF STARS BRUNCH Join TCDP to honor four local Democratic women who've made significant contributions to the county. Sat., Sept. 23, noon-2pm Westin Hotel, 11301 Domain. $100-2,500. www.traviscountydemocrats.org.

METRIC GEOMETRY AND GERRYMANDERING MEETING Join the Texas Progressive Action Network for their September meeting on the role of mathematics in combating gerrymandering. 2-3:30pm. Hampton Branch Library, 5125 Convict Hill Rd., 512/892-6680. www.facebook.com/txprogressiveaction.

OVER THE LEGE PART 2: THE GOVERNOR STRIKES BACK Stephanie Chiarello Noppenberg's satire comedy variety show inspired by the shenanigans of the Texas Legislature returns. Special guests include ATPE’s Monty Exter (Sept. 22) and Sen. Kirk Watson (Sept. 29). Through Sept. 30. Fri.-Sat., 8pm Institution Theater, 3708 Woodbury, 512/895-9580. $15. www.fb.com/overthelege.

Sunday 24

TEXAS TRIBUNE FESTIVAL Three days. Sixty sessions. Two hundred fifty speakers. All focusing on education, climate change, President Trump, media's role in 2017, and more. Plus, Sen. Al Franken, D-Minnesota, opens the fest with a keynote on his best-selling memoir, Al Franken: Giant of the Senate. Sep. 22-24 University of Texas at Austin, 727 E. Dean Keeton, 512/471-3434. $50-2,500. www.texastribune.org/festival.

MAYOR'S TASK FORCE ON INSTITUTIONAL RACISM & SYSTEMIC INEQUITIES Join the League of Women Voters and Mayor Adler for a status update on the Task Force on Institutional Racism. 2-4pm. Huston-Tillotson University, 900 Chicon, 512/505-3139. www.lwvaustin.org.

Monday 25

PUBLIC MEETING: CAP METRO'S MAJOR OVERHAUL The city's public transit faces a massive transformation. Learn about the proposed Connections 2025 transit plan, the High-Frequency Route Network (to increase from six to 14 routes), and improvements to east-west connections. 5:30-7pm. Howson Branch Library, 2500 Exposition, 512/472-3584. www.capmetro.org/june2018/.

Tuesday 26

2017 DELIBERATIVE DIALOGUE: SAFETY AND JUSTICE Community Advancement Network and iACT host a series of dialogues on safety and justice. Registration required. 5:30-8pm. University Presbyterian Church, 2203 San Antonio St., 512/476-5321. www.canatx.org.

PUBLIC MEETING: CAP METRO'S MAJOR OVERHAUL The city's public transit faces a massive transformation. Learn about the proposed Connections 2025 transit plan, the High-Frequency Route Network (to increase from six to 14 routes), and improvements to east-west connections. 5:30-7pm. Pleasant Hill Branch Library, 211 E. William Cannon, 512/974-3940. www.capmetro.org/june2018.

Wednesday 27

"POP-IN" MEETING ON 2016 MOBILITY BOND CORRIDOR PROGRAM: EAST MLK BLVD. A series of "pop-in" meetings on the 2016 Mobility Bond Corridor Program. Learn about the corridors eligible for funding, discuss, provide feedback, and ask questions. Info available in Spanish and English; translation services provided. 11am-7pm. East Communities YMCA, 5315 Ed Bluestein. www.austintexas.gov/corridormobility.

UP CLUB: PARK(ING) DAY RECAP Share your thoughts on this year's Park(ing) Day with Austin's urban planning and architecture movers and shakers. 5:30-7:30pm. Parlor & Yard, 601 W. Sixth, 512/765-4820. www.fb.com/upclubaustin.

PUBLIC MEETING: CAP METRO'S MAJOR OVERHAUL The city's public transit faces a massive transformation. Learn about the proposed Connections 2025 transit plan, the High-Frequency Route Network (to increase from six to 14 routes), and improvements to east-west connections. 5:30-7pm. Hampton Branch Library, 5125 Convict Hill Rd., 512/892-6680. www.capmetro.org/june2018.

REPRO POWER AUSTIN SPEAKOUT! Share your stories on the intersections of reproductive justice and experiences with immigrant rights, criminal justice, economic justice, racial justice, queer and/or gender identity, and more. 6-8pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.repropowertx.org.

Thursday 28

"POP-IN" MEETING ON 2016 MOBILITY BOND CORRIDOR PROGRAM: NORTH LAMAR BLVD. A series of "pop-in" meetings on the 2016 Mobility Bond Corridor Program. Learn about the corridors eligible for funding, discuss, provide feedback, and ask questions. Info available in Spanish and English; translation services provided. 11am-7pm. Lowe's, 13000 N. I-35. www.austintexas.gov/corridormobility.

ONLINE WEBINAR: CAP METRO'S MAJOR OVERHAUL The city's public transit faces a massive transformation. Learn about the proposed Connections 2025 transit plan, the High-Frequency Route Network (to increase from six to 14 routes), and improvements to east-west connections. Thu., Sept. 28, noon www.capmetro.org/june2018.

CHITO VELA'S BIRTHDAY BASH & FUNDRAISER Celebrate Chito's birthday and learn more about his campaign to win House District 46. Email to RSVP. 5-7pm. 1604 E. 11th. info@chitovela.com, www.chitovela.com.

EQUAL JUSTICE CENTER GOLF TOURNAMENT Celebrate EJC's 16th anniversary with an evening of food, drinks, and mini-golf. Proceeds benefit EJC's mission to help low-wage families win justice in the workplace and community. 6:30-8:30pm. Peter Pan Mini-Golf, 1207 Barton Springs Rd., 512/472-1033. $5-25. www.equaljusticecenter.org.

Ongoing

CALL FOR ENTRIES FOR THE 2017 AUSTIN GREEN AWARDS ATX Green Awards, which recognizes and promotes sustainability and innovation in local design, is accepting submissions now through Sept. 22 (for the awards ceremony happening Oct. 25). See website for details. Through Sept. 22, noon www.atxgreenawards.org.

PARTY FOR THE PARKS TICKET SALE Austin Parks Foundation is slingin' tix to their annual celebration/fundraising event for city parks. Always a fun time with bits and bites by some of Austin's best chefs and local cocktails. Wed., Oct. 4, 6:30pm Brazos Hall, 204 E. Fourth, 512/380-1675. $125+. www.austinparks.org.