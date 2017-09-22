(Bill) Manno Are Pigs

Austin Center for Events program manager Bill Manno found himself in hot water last week when he was formally reprimanded following an investigation into his professional conduct around female co-workers. According to city investigators, Manno (who, among other things, is responsible for coordination of off-brand events during South by Southwest) skipped out on at least two meetings after he came to believe that a woman he worked with had developed an attraction toward him; threatened to reassign that woman and another at the behest of his own wife; and at one point ended a lunch with the woman he thought had the hots for him because "it is not appropriate for a married man to have lunch with a single lady," according to a city memo. Manno has filed a grievance disputing many of these claims.