News

(Bill) Manno Are Pigs

Austin Center for Events program manager dinged for improper conduct around female co-workers

By Chase Hoffberger, Fri., Sept. 22, 2017

(Bill) Manno Are Pigs

Austin Center for Events program manager Bill Manno found himself in hot water last week when he was formally reprimanded following an investigation into his professional conduct around female co-workers. According to city investigators, Manno (who, among other things, is responsible for coordination of off-brand events during South by Southwest) skipped out on at least two meetings after he came to believe that a woman he worked with had developed an attraction toward him; threatened to reassign that woman and another at the behest of his own wife; and at one point ended a lunch with the woman he thought had the hots for him because "it is not appropriate for a married man to have lunch with a single lady," according to a city memo. Manno has filed a grievance disputing many of these claims.

READ MORE
More Bill Manno
What Now for SXSW?
What Now for SXSW?
A year after the Red River tragedy, the city and the Festival look to a sustainable future

Chase Hoffberger, March 13, 2015

A Kinder, Gentler SXSW?
A Kinder, Gentler SXSW?
Can SXSW curb the "spring break crowd"?

Chase Hoffberger, Feb. 6, 2015

More by Chase Hoffberger
Austin Pride Postponed Due to Harvey
Austin Pride Postponed Due to Harvey
Threat of hurricane rains on Pride's parade

Aug. 25, 2017

5th Circuit Affirms Ruling in Texas Prison Overheating Case
5th Circuit Affirms Ruling in Texas Prison Overheating Case
A lawsuit filed by six prisoners at the Wallace Pack Unit can now include the unit’s full population

Aug. 25, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Bill Manno

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Lee Fields & the Expressions
Mohawk
Revolve: A Movement Display at Charles Johnson House, 404 Atlanta St.
Hump! Film Fest
at Ironwood Hall
MUSIC | FILM | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP