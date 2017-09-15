News

What Now for DREAMers?

The clock is ticking for the 120,000 DACA recipients in Texas

By Mary Tuma, Fri., Sept. 15, 2017

Protesters rallying against threats to DACA in July
Protesters rallying against threats to DACA in July (Photo by David Brendan Hall)

In a move former President Barack Oba­ma aptly deemed "cruel" and "self-defeating," last week Attorney General Jeff Ses­sions, on behalf of the Trump administration, called for a six-month wind-down of the Deferred Action for Child­hood Arrivals (DACA) program, handing Congress the task of ironing out a possible legislative solution for the 800,000 recipients – undocumented immigrants brought to the country by their parents as children – by March 5. So what happens in the meantime for the more than 120,000 recipients in Texas?

While no new DACA applications will be accepted for the time being, current DACA and work permits remain valid until their expiration date. Two-year renewal applications for those that expire between now and March 5, 2018, must be received by the U.S. Citi­zen­ship and Immigration Services by Oct. 5. (Those cost $495, and both Jolt and Amer­ican Gateways are currently fundraising to help DREAMers pay for them.) "The most urgent message for DACA recipients is to renew permits soon if eligible, otherwise the door is shut," relays Caitlin Boehne, an attorney with the Equal Justice Center. "Anyone who falls into that category should talk to a lawyer and get their application in ASAP."

And those currently benefiting from DACA will also no longer be able to travel abroad (a Department of Homeland Security permission known as "advance parole"). Pending applications for advance parole won't be processed, but DHS will refund fees. Anyone who's already been approved for travel will be honored, but there's no guarantee of re-entry into the U.S., Boehne cautions. She also warns to watch out for "notarios" – notary publics from Spanish-speaking countries who've been caught advertising themselves locally as licensed lawyers. "They do not have training to provide legal help and are known to engage in fraud," she says.

Boehne's group anticipates taking on a "massive" amount of DACA clients over the next three-and-a-half weeks – pro-bono for those at or below 200% of the federal poverty line. And it's a community effort: Other local organizations similarly extending low-cost or free services to eligible clients include American Gateways, Catholic Charities of Central Texas, RAICES, and Justice for Our Neighbors. Boehne suggests DREAMers get to one of the upcoming community forums (listed below) to learn more about DACA renewals and see if they qualify for any other protections.

Local DACA Events

DACA Informational Forum
Register for the DACA renewal clinic (below) here.
Thu., Sept. 14, 6-8pm
ACC Riverside, 1020 Grove, Bldg. G, Rm. 81.00

Free DACA Renewal Clinic
Attorneys available to help complete DACA renewal forms; child care provided.
Sun., Sept. 17, 9am-2pm
Mexican Consulate, 5202 E. Ben White
www.fb.com/texashts

Texas Here to Stay Immigration Consultation Clinic/Know Your Rights Presentation
Sat., Sept. 30, 10am-2pm
KIPP Austin – South Campus, 5107 S. I-35
TexasHereToStay@gmail.com

Visit www.weareheretostay.org for more info on DACA’s next steps.

READ MORE
More DACA
The American Dream Deferred: SCOTUS Stalemates on Immigrant Rights
The American Dream Deferred: SCOTUS Stalemates on Immigrant Rights
United States v. Texas

Mary Tuma, July 1, 2016

Immigrants' Future Uncertain
Immigrants' Future Uncertain
For now, undocumented Texans still live under the shadow of deportation

Tony Cantú, March 6, 2015

More by Mary Tuma
Trump Ends DACA Program
Trump Ends DACA Program
More than 120,000 Texans will be affected

Sept. 5, 2017

SB 4 Ruling Means Cities Can Prioritize Public Safety
SB 4 Ruling Means Cities Can Prioritize Public Safety
Full hearing to permanently block law awaits in coming months

Sept. 1, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

DACA, Donald Trump, Caitlin Boehne, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
The Church
at 3ten Austin City Limits Live
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
at Alamo Drafthouse at the Ritz
Guild Pop-Up
at Counter 3. Five. VII
MUSIC | FILM | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP