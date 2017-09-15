News

A Week in the Life of Budget Deliberations

Divvying up the pot

By Michael King, Fri., Sept. 15, 2017

After a day and a half of meandering but often intense discussion Monday and Tuesday – and into Wednesday morning, Council began making rapid-fire but still tentative spending decisions, essentially focusing on the $5.5 million or so from the proposed budget in currently uncommitted General Funds. Working from an abruptly surfaced checklist drafted by Mayor Pro Tem Kathie Tovo, District 2 Council Member Delia Garza, and D4 CM Greg Casar – itself evoking some raised eyebrows from colleagues – the CMs worked to winnow a list of potential expenditures – growing on the dais to about $9 million total by late Tuesday – back within the parameters of the moneys actually available.

(Another cautionary note: On Monday, Deputy Chief Financial Officer Ed Van Eenoo reported that estimated sales tax revenues, upon which these numbers depend, had swung downward in the last month, and might swing more following Hurricane Harvey – meaning spending decisions made this week might well be revisited in the new year.)

A selection of items under consideration:

Increases to Be Considered

• Austin ISD Parent Support Specialists: $1 million

• Homelessness Services: $590,000

• Public Health contracts: $700,000

• Living wage increase, temp employees: $490,000

Reductions to Be Considered

• AFD overtime adjustments: $255,000

• PARD offset from hotel occupancy tax reallocation: $280,000

This is a partial list (current as of 3:30pm Wednesday, just before Chronicle deadlines), and could be obsolete by the time you read it, but it gives a reasonable sense of the kinds of budget amendments under consideration. Council has added a potential fourth reading day Thursday (Sept. 14), if there remains work to be done. And some of these decisions (e.g., the HOT revenue reallocation) will likely remain pending until later in the year.

READ MORE
More Budget
AISD Proposes Property Tax Cut
AISD Proposes Property Tax Cut
AISD looks to adopt FY 2016 budget

Richard Whittaker, Aug. 7, 2015

Budget Deal Evicts Planned Parenthood From Cancer Program
Budget Deal Evicts Planned Parenthood From Cancer Program
Under new budget deal, Planned Parenthood ousted from life-saving cancer program

Mary Tuma, May 29, 2015

More by Michael King
Council: Nickels, Dimes … and Millions
Council: Nickels, Dimes … and Millions
Budget readings slog through a difficult fiscal year

Sept. 15, 2017

Which Way to CodeNEXT?
Which Way to CodeNEXT?
A conversation with Mayor Pro Tem Kathie Tovo and Council Member Greg Casar

Sept. 15, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Budget, Kathie Tovo, Greg Casar, Delia Garza, Ed Van Eenoo, City Council

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
The Church
at 3ten Austin City Limits Live
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
at Alamo Drafthouse at the Ritz
Guild Pop-Up
at Counter 3. Five. VII
MUSIC | FILM | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP