Civics 101

Thursday 7

DIVA CON AWARDS LUNCHEON The first ever Diva Con awards celebrates groundbreaking professional women. Hosted by founder Fran Harris. This year’s awardees are Cloteal Haynes, Melinda Garvey, Karen Aston, and Jeanne Goka. Noon-2pm. Frank Erwin Center, 1701 Red River, 512/471-7744. www.uterwincenter.com.

FY 18 COMMUNITY INITIATIVES APPLICANT WORKSHOP For individual artists, unincorporated arts groups, and arts nonprofits interested in applying. Noon. Cultural Arts Division offices, 201 E. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

LOCAL HISTORY: OPEN TALK WITH HISTORIAN TED LEE EUBANKS Eubanks, a local interpretive historian, discusses Austin's indigenous, Mexican, Texan, and African-American history. 6-8pm. 1326 Rosewood. Free.

“IT HAPPENED HERE” DOCUMENTARY SCREENING A reception, screening, and conversation on the film, which explores sexual assault on campuses through the personal stories of five survivors. 6:30pm. Terrazas Branch Library, 1105 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/472-7312. www.liberalarts.utexas.edu.

AUSTIN HOUSING: WHAT GETS BUILT WHERE AND WHY AURA & Friends of Austin Neighborhoods host a happy hour with local developers to discuss the real estate development process and answer community questions. 7-8:30pm. In.gredients, 2610 Manor Rd., 512/275-6357. www.aura-atx.org.

Friday 8

QUICKBOOKS ADVANCED Take your QuickBooks skills to the next level. Must be highly proficient in QuickBooks to benefit from this session. Class is led by a UT instructor and counts toward a Business Skills Certification. 9am-4pm. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110. $95. www.austintexas.gov.

THE BIG GIVE Celebrate I Live Here, I Give Here during the annual fall fundraiser connecting local organizations to donors, volunteers, and the critical funds that make every day in Central Texas possible. Enjoy bites from Geraldine’s Stephen Bonin, Upper Crust Bakery, Tiff’s Treats, and La Patisserie. 6:30-10:30pm. Hotel Van Zandt. $150. www.ilivehereigivehere.org.

STEPHANIE ELIZONDO GRIEST READS FROM HER NEW BOOK Griest, a UT grad and assistant professor at UNC, shares from her latest book All the Agents and Saints. She uses seven years of stories from the U.S. borders to discuss the impact of international borderlines. Can't make it? Find her Tue., Sept. 12, 4:30pm at UT. 7pm. BookPeople, 603 N. Lamar, 512/472-5050. www.stephanieelizondogriest.com.

OVER THE LEGE PART 2: THE GOVERNOR STRIKES BACK Stephanie Chiarello Noppenberg's satire comedy variety show inspired by the shenanigans of the Texas Legislature returns. Special guests include Rep. Donna Howard (Sept. 8), Rep. Eddie Rodriguez (Sept. 9), TDP’s Cliff Walker (Sept. 15), TX21 Indivisible’s Jason Sugg (Sept. 16), ATPE’s Monty Exter (Sept. 22), and Sen. Kirk Watson (Sept. 29). Through Sept. 30. Fri.-Sat., 8pm Institution Theater, 3708 Woodbury, 512/895-9580. $15. www.fb.com/overthelege.

Saturday 9

IRRIGATION CONTROLLERS 101 WORKSHOP A hands-on workshop that teaches you how controllers work and provides options to help save water and money at your home. Email David to register. 10am-Noon. Austin Water, 625 E. 10th St., 512/972-0101. Free. david.turnage@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov.

DISPLACEMENT AND CODENEXT: VIEWS FROM THE EASTSIDE A discussion with several experts on preventing gentrification and the displacement of East Austin's longtime residents. Child care, food, and translation services provided. 1:30-3:30pm. IBEW Local 520, 4818 E. Ben White #300. www.communitynotcommodity.com.

INSTITUTIONAL RACISM AND SYSTEMIC INEQUITIES IN AUSTIN Common Ground for Texans will focus on the work of Austin's Task Force on Institutional Racism and Systemic Inequities, specifically education, real estate, and housing. 2-4pm. Yarborough Branch Library, 2200 Hancock. www.cg4tx.org.

HD 46 CANDIDATE FORUM Meet the people running for State House District 46. Invited candidates include current rep Dawnna Dukes, plus Ana Cortez, Chito Vela, Nnamdi Orakwue, Philip Emiabata, and Sheryl Cole. 2:30-4:15pm. Carver Branch Library, 1161 Angelina, 512/974-1010. www.leftuptous.org.

Monday 11

CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY CAR SEAT CHECK EVENT Certified child passenger safety technicians teach you how to properly install car seats. Register online or call the EMS Safety Hotline. Second Mondays, 9am CommUnityCare Clinic, 211 Comal. 512/972-7233, www.austintexas.gov.

VIOLET CROWN TRAIL SOUTH MEET THE CONTRACTOR The Urban Trails Program and SBC Contractors will present the trail route (connecting Convict Hill at Brush Country to the Hampton Branch Library), summary of costs, and the tentative construction schedule. 5:30-6:30pm. Hampton Branch Library, 5125 Convict Hill Rd., 512/892-6680. www.austintexas.gov.

Tuesday 12

SMALL BUSINESS RECORD KEEPING Find out what records you need to create and keep (and for how long) to run your business. Class is led by a UT instructor and counts toward a Business Skills Certification. 9am-4pm. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110. $50. www.austintexas.gov.

HAAM BENEFIT DAY AT COUNTER CULTURE Seven musicians play 30-minute acoustic sets with a portion of all Counter Culture proceeds donated to HAAM. 2-9pm. Counter Culture, 2337 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/524-1540. www.countercultureaustin.com.

BLACK LIVES MATTER GENERAL BODY MEETING All are welcome to join. Committees: Education, Criminal Justice Reform, Health, Economics, Housing, Transportation, and Civics. 6-7:30pm. 1705 E. 11th. www.fb.com/blacklivesmatteraustin.

HD 47 CANDIDATE FORUM Our Revolution invites you to meet the House District 47 candidates: Candace Aylor, Vikki Goodwin, Will Simpson, and Sheri Soltes. (Steven Kling running for SD 25 will also be introduced.) Please email questions to: centraltexas@ourrevolutiontx.com. 6:45-8:45pm. Hampton Branch Library, 5125 Convict Hill Rd., 512/892-6680. www.ourrevolutiontx.com.

Wednesday 13

COMMUNITY MEETING: FUTURE OF SHOAL CREEK TRAIL The second of three community meetings discussing Shoal Creek Trail: Vision to Action Plan to "improve, connect, and extend" the trail northward past U.S. 183. 6-8pm. Congregation Beth Israel, 3901 Shoal Creek Blvd., 512/454-6806. www.shoalcreekconservancy.org.

10TH ANNIVERSARY SCREENING OF THE UNFORESEEN Save Our Springs screens Laura Dunn‘s 10-year-old doc about the struggle over development and Barton Springs. After the film, there will be a Q&A with Dunn and Bill Bunch. All proceeds go to SOS. 7pm. Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar, 1120 S. Lamar, 512/861-7040. $10. www.sosalliance.org.

Thursday 14

COMMUNITY CONVERSATION: POVERTY Join TCDP Chair Vincent Harding celebrates his 30th birthday with a community conversation on poverty in Central Texas. 6:30-9pm. Millennium Youth Entertainment Complex, 1156 Hargrave, 512/472-6932. www.traviscountydemocrats.org.

VETERANS PARK PLAN PROJECT KICKS OFF Austin Parks and Recreation Department hosts a community meeting to begin the planning process for Veterans Park. 6:30-8:30pm. American Legion Travis Post 76, 404 Atlanta St., 512/767-0788. www.austintexas.gov.

JOLT: NEW MEMBER ORIENTATION Learn about the any opportunities to contribute to the work Jolt is doing to empower and protect Austin's Latinx community. Ongoing work, temp work, you name it, they got it. 7-8:30pm. 4704-B E. Cesar Chavez. Free (and kid friendly). www.jolttx.org.

Ongoing

CALL FOR BLOOD DONATIONS We Are Blood – Central Texas' blood supplier – is seeking blood donations during the slower summer months, especially so soon after Harvey. We Are Blood, 4300 N. Lamar, 512/206-1266. www.weareblood.org.

EL BUEN SAMARITANO HOSTS THE GRITO CHALLENGE El Buen Samaritano hosts a public participation challenge to raise awareness of the services they provide to Latino and immigrant families. Enter by uploading your Grito videos (a cry for independence, a halt to oppression, and a soulful shout) to social media with #gritochallenge, then tag three other people to do it on social media. Through Sept. 15 El Buen Samaritano, 7000 Woodhue, 512/474-4448. www.elbuen.org.

CALL FOR ENTRIES FOR THE 2017 AUSTIN GREEN AWARDS ATX Green Awards, which recognizes and promotes sustainability and innovation in local design, is accepting submissions now through Sept. 22 (for the awards ceremony happening Oct. 25). See website for details. Through Sept. 22, noon www.atxgreenawards.org.

PARTY FOR THE PARKS TICKET SALE Austin Parks Foundation is slingin' tix to their annual celebration/fundraising event for city parks. Always a fun time with bits and bites by some of Austin's best chefs and local cocktails. Wed., Oct. 4, 6:30pm Brazos Hall, 204 E. Fourth, 512/380-1675. $125+. www.austinparks.org.