Care Communities Confirms Closure

Austin's Care Communities will close its doors for the final time on Oct. 31. The organization's Executive Director Mary Hearon confirmed on Monday: After 26 years providing life support and companionship to Austinites living with serious illnesses, the nonprofit has run out of funding. Hearon, who joined Care Com­munities in July 2016, became interim ED in February when Ken Martin resigned, and then permanent executive director in April. She said the board made the difficult decision late last month to close down due to several factors – including fewer donors and a failed fundraiser. "The reality is the funds just aren't there," she said.

Founded in 1991, the organization originally helped folks affected by the AIDS epidemic. Though it still serves people living with HIV and AIDS, over the years it has evolved to also assist local cancer patients by matching volunteers with clients to provide free "practical assistance" to their clients' day-to-day lives – such as grocery shopping, vacuuming, and cooking meals – as well as much-needed companionship. "Our clients are still living at home," said Hearon, "alone without another support system. One elderly woman told us what she wants most is someone to just play board games with."

Hearon called the work "invaluable" and said, "It's tragic it has to go away." She confirmed that several partner organizations have stepped up to absorb Care Communities' 70 current clients. AIDS Services of Austin, Meals on Wheels, Family Eldercare, and the Breast Cancer Resource Center will all work with CC to make the transition as smooth as possible. Despite the closure, Hearon said many volunteers will continue to work with their Care Partner. "Some have worked together for years – they've become family," she said. "That's the beautiful thing."