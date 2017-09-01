News

Leslie Pool’s Tweet (During the) Storm

Council member pushes CodeNEXT agenda at an inopportune time

By Richard Whittaker, Fri., Sept. 1, 2017

Leslie Pool’s Tweet (During the) Storm

Council Member Leslie Pool has been fending off some heat this week for what critics saw as a poorly timed tweet posted this weekend, as Hurricane Harvey was still dumping on Houston, in which she linked the storm's flooding to Austin planning policy arguments. "To any who dismiss need for Austin's zoning & imperv cover rules, I give you Houston," she wrote on Sunday, linking to a story about rising death tolls from The Guardian. Pool, whose district covers much of North Central Austin, was quickly chided for using the disaster in Houston as a talking point; several responses to the tweet criticized her for pushing anti-density policies that encourage sprawl into flood-prone areas. Even Pool's regular nemeses at the Real Estate Council of Austin took the opportunity to claim a moral high ground, responding in a Monday statement: "Politicizing this ongoing catastrophe while it's still developing is insensitive, irresponsible and flat out inaccurate. It's unlikely that any level of zoning or impervious cover regulations would safely protect a city from the power of a Category 4 hurricane that has dropped more than 30 inches of rain over a 24-hour period." (Experts are now saying more than 50 inches of rainfall hit the region.)

Asked for comment, Pool responded: "We must be focused on helping our neighbors in Houston and the surrounding communities get through this disaster and rebuild. Going forward, we need to have some hard conversations about how we're going to address the flooding dangers posed by climate change, our infrastructure needs, and increasing impervious cover across the region."

READ MORE
More Leslie Pool
District 7: Pool Defeats Gauldin
District 7: Pool Defeats Gauldin
Leslie Pool cruised to an easy victory against Natalie Gauldin

Nina Hernandez, Nov. 11, 2016

Council: Not Speed-Readers
Council: Not Speed-Readers
Council Members punt on the Grove, face 87 items this week

Nina Hernandez, Oct. 16, 2015

More by Richard Whittaker
A Twofer of Slashers That Are a Cut Above
A Twofer of Slashers That Are a Cut Above
A horror classic and a hidden gem highlight this week

Sept. 1, 2017

UT Alum Laura Dunn and Her New Doc on Wendell Berry
UT Alum Laura Dunn and Her New Doc on Wendell Berry
After Green and The Unforeseen, it’s time to Look & See

Sept. 1, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Leslie Pool

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Rotel Vegas Chili Cook-Off
Hotel Vegas
Austin Chamber Music Center: Hope After Harvey at St. John's United Methodist Church
The Seduction of Mimi
at AFS Cinema
MUSIC | FILM | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP