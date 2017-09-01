Hurricane Harvey, one of the most destructive weather events in recorded history, battered the Texas coastline and dumped more than 50 inches of rain on Houston. Austin dodged the worst of the weather, and is now a destination for evacuees fleeing the flood. See "Austin Braces for Weekend Rush of Evacuees," Sept. 1.

President Donald Trump flew into Austin after a photo-op trip to Corpus Christi to (sort of) examine Harvey's path of destruction. Trump's visit to Austin was brief; just a quick stopover at the Department of Public Safety on North Lamar for a briefing. Unsurprisingly he was met with protesters who opposed his policies, most notably his opinions on immigration.

Stay Or Go? Gov. Greg Abbott strongly advised Texans in Houston and Corpus Christi to evacuate amid Hurricane Harvey, while Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner didn't endorse a mandatory mass evacuation, sending mixed signals to residents. But Houston officials stood by their recommendation. "To suggest that we should have evacuated 2 million people is an outrageous statement," said Harris County Judge Ed Emmett in an interview during the storm with CNN.

A Bexar County judge put a temporary stay on the Sept. 7 execution of Juan Castillo after prosecutors filed a motion to delay the state-sanctioned death due to "a portion of Mr. Castillo's defense team" residing and working in Harris County, currently underwater after Harvey. Castillo is now scheduled for execution on Dec. 14.

Show some humanity Rep. Eddie Rodriguez, D-Austin, has called for Senate Bill 4, Texas' "anti-sanctuary city" law, to be suspended for the duration of Hurricane Harvey rescue and cleanup. Rodriguez argued that the legislation, which goes into effect on Sept. 1, will prevent first responders from doing their jobs.

Gerrymandered congressional districts in Texas stay in place, pending review by the U.S. Supreme Court. Justice Samuel Alito signed a temporary restraining order on Monday suspending a recent ruling by a lower court that two districts, including that belonging to Austin Democrat Lloyd Doggett, were deliberately drawn to reduce minority voter influence. See "Voter IDon't," Sept. 1.

Tobe Hooper, the Austin-born director of landmark horror movie The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, died in his California home this weekend at the age of 74.

A major APD retirement this week, as Dusty the horse leaves the stables after 12 years of active duty. The 21-year-old quarter horse became famous after he was attacked with a high-heeled shoe on Sixth Street, and will spend his twilight years at the home of his human partner, Corporal Steve Nash.