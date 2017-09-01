Civics 101

Thursday 31

HAPPY HOUR BENEFITING THE ACLU OF TEXAS Those Texas Women host an evening of good games, good peoples, and ACLU of Texas takes home 20% of the tab. Plus, the bar has promised to donate another 20% of the night's proceeds to Houston Red Cross for hurricane relief. 5-8pm. The Goodnight, 2700 W. Anderson, 512/459-5000. Free. www.thosetexaswomen.org.

THE BOUT AGAINST RACISM Austin residents celebrate the (temporary) court injunction of SB 4 and urge city leaders to stand up against attacks on people of color. Organized by immigrant community members and allies including Austin Sanctuary Network, Grassroots Leadership, United We Dream, Worker’s Defense Project, and Youth Rise Texas. 6pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.grassrootsleadership.org.

Friday 1

UN DIA SIN INMIGRANTES SB 4 is expected to go into law on the first, barring court injunction. Organizers call on immigrant families to show their power by not going to work, school, or spending money for the day. 8am-8pm. Austin. www.fb.com/immigrantsunitedtx.

COMMUNITY DIALOGUE ON BRIDGE BUILDING & COLLABORATING Joe Miguez of McGuireWoods LLP discusses taking leadership on racial equity. Leadership Austin's Ashley Phillips facilitates the convo. 9-10am. Community Room, 1709 E. 12th.

STATEWIDE STRIKE & YOUTH RALLY AGAINST HATE Students across the state plan to gather at the Capitol to raise their voices against hate on the day SB 4 will go into effect (barring a court injunction). Noon-2pm. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. www.jolttx.org.

Saturday 2

AUSTIN UNIDO! THE BIG TEJANO WELCOME Defend Austin and Texas' Latino community with an epic party-meets-protest in the face of SB 4. Bring your flags, noisemakers, and yourself. 7am-8pm. Downtown; see Facebook for exact location.

OPERATION #AUSTINSTANDUP: HURRICANE RELIEF FROM AUSTIN TO HOUSTON Austin Justice Coalition is collecting hurricane relief donations and driving supplies to Houston where they have a base set up. Anyone wishing to help, donate, bring a trailer/boat/truck, meet at Wal-Mart. See Facebook for contact info and donation needs. 9am. Walmart Supercenter Manor, 11923 Hwy. 290 E.. www.austinjustice.org.

BLACK LIVES MATTER SEPTEMBER NEIGHBORHOOD CANVASSING Join BLM's monthly canvassing/blockwalkings to spread community awareness and education. 10am-Noon. Gus Garcia Recreation Center, 1201 E. Rundberg, 512/339-0016. www.fb.com/blacklivesmatteraustin.

DAY OF RESISTANCE AND NONCOMPLIANCE WITH SB 4 A family friendly rally with live music to prove Texans will not stand for an "extremist agenda that targets Latinos, immigrants and all people of color." 10am-2pm. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. jolttx.org.

VOLUNTEER DEPUTY REGISTRAR TRAINING Spend an hour learning how to register people to vote. No reservations necessary. 10:30am. 5501 Airport. www.traviscountytax.org.

UNITY CONCERT & MARCH AGAINST HATE & WHITE SUPREMACY A day uniting Texas' communities of color for a free concert featuring Nominated Voz de Mando followed by a march against SB 4 and attacks on POC communities. 11am-3pm. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. www.tspb.state.tx.us.

COMMUNITY PARTY FOR BECKER ELEMENTARY'S GARDENING PROGRAM Celebrate community and raise cash for Becker Elementary's Green Classroom Program. Enjoy ice cream from Lick, sips from Dublin Bottling Works – all while rocking out to rad music. Donations of nonperishable, healthy snacks gets you a raffle ticket. 2-5pm. Lenoir, 1807 S. First, 512/215-9778. www.lenoirrestaurant.com.

DON HARVEY'S BIRTHDAY BENEFIT CONCERT Enjoy live music with SIMS co-founder Don Harvey as he celebrates his 61st birthday and fundraises for the foundation, which helps Austin artists receive mental health care. 7pm. One-2-One Bar, 1509 S. Lamar, 512/473-0121. $15-20. www.simsfoundation.org.

Sunday 3

EAST AUSTIN CODENEXT TOWN HALL WITH MAYOR ADLER Adler heads to East Austin for a CodeNEXT Q&A with the community. A Spanish interpreter is expected to translate the event. 4-6pm. Huston-Tillotson University, 900 Chicon, 512/505-3139. Free.

Monday 4

AUSTIN FAST-FOOD WORKERS JOIN NATIONWIDE LABOR DAY STRIKE Local fast-food workers are striking for Labor Day to demand a livable wage and union rights. They will be joined by clergy, community allies, CM Greg Casar, and Pastor Jim Rigby. 6am. McDonald's, 5516 N. Lamar. www.fightfor15.org.

TEXAS INMATE FAMILIES ASSOCIATION MEETING Get your questions about the Texas Department of Criminal Justice answered on the first Monday of each month. First Monday of the month, 6:30pm Sunrise Community Church, 4430 Manchaca Rd. Free. www.tifa.org.

Tuesday 5

CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY CAR SEAT CHECK EVENT Certified child passenger safety technicians will educate you on how to properly install car seats. Register online or call the EMS Safety Hotline. First Tuesday of the month Dove Springs Recreation Center, 5801 Ainez, 512/972-7233. www.austintexas.gov/dovesprings.

VOLUNTEER DEPUTY REGISTRAR TRAINING Spend an hour learning how to register people to vote. No reservations necessary. 10:30am. 5501 Airport. www.traviscountytax.org.

THIS IS US: REFLECTIONS ON CHARLOTTESVILLE, RACISM, AND WHAT'S NEXT A discussion on race, white supremacy, and hatred in America and how to confront it, defeat it, and move forward. 7-10pm. TBA. www.austinjustice.org.

Wednesday 6

MAPLEWOOD ELEMENTARY 65TH ANNIVERSARY YEAR Celebrate 65 years and Maplewood's motto "Increase the Peace" with the unveiling of a new piece of public art by Austin sculptor Chris Levack. 8am. Maplewood Elementary School, 3808 Maplewood, 512/414-4402. www.maplewoodelementary.com.

SARAH ECKHARDT RE-ELECTION CAMPAIGN LAUNCH If you want to see Sarah Eckhardt re-elected for Travis County Judge, consider stopping by her campaign kickoff and/or donating. 5-7pm. Empire Control Room, 606 E. Seventh, 512/651-4690. $25-5,000. www.saraheckhardt.com.

Thursday 7

FY 18 COMMUNITY INITIATIVES APPLICANT WORKSHOP For individual artists, unincorporated arts groups, and arts nonprofits interested in applying. Noon. Cultural Arts Division offices, 201 E. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

DIVA CON AWARDS LUNCHEON The first ever Diva Con awards celebrates groundbreaking professional women. Hosted by founder Fran Harris. This year’s awardees are Cloteal Haynes, Melinda Garvey, Karen Aston, and Jeanne Goka. Noon-2pm. Frank Erwin Center, 1701 Red River, 512/471-7744. www.uterwincenter.com.

LOCAL HISTORY: OPEN TALK WITH HISTORIAN TED LEE EUBANKS Eubanks, a local interpretive historian, discusses Austin's indigenous, Mexican, Texan, and African-American history. 6-8pm. 1326 Rosewood. Free.

“IT HAPPENED HERE” DOCUMENTARY SCREENING A reception, screening, and conversation on the film, which explores sexual assault on campuses through the personal stories of five survivors. 6:30pm. Terrazas Branch Library, 1105 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/472-7312. www.liberalarts.utexas.edu.

AUSTIN HOUSING: WHAT GETS BUILT WHERE AND WHY AURA & Friends of Austin Neighborhoods host a happy hour with local developers to discuss the real estate development process and answer community questions. 7-8:30pm. In.gredients, 2610 Manor Rd., 512/275-6357. www.aura-atx.org.

Ongoing

TCSO VICTIM SERVICES UNIT SEEKS VOLUNTEERS The Travis County Sheriff’s Office Victim Services Unit needs volunteers to offer immediate assistance to victims of various criminal and crisis circumstances. Those interested must complete a training program from Sept. 11-Oct. 2 (Mon. and Thu., 6-9pm, Sat. 9am-5pm). Register for Sept. training through Aug. www.tcsheriff.org.

CALL FOR BLOOD DONATIONS We Are Blood – Central Texas' blood supplier – is seeking blood donations during the slower summer months. We Are Blood, 4300 N. Lamar, 512/206-1266. www.weareblood.org.

EL BUEN SAMARITANO HOSTS THE GRITO CHALLENGE El Buen Samaritano hosts a public participation challenge to raise awareness of the services they provide to Latino and immigrant families. Enter by uploading your Grito videos (a cry for independence, a halt to oppression, and a soulful shout) to social media with #gritochallenge, then tag three other people to do it on social media. Through Sept. 15 El Buen Samaritano, 7000 Woodhue, 512/474-4448. www.elbuen.org.

CALL FOR ENTRIES FOR THE 2017 AUSTIN GREEN AWARDS ATX Green Awards, which recognizes and promotes sustainability and innovation in local design, is accepting submissions now through Sept. 22 (for the awards ceremony happening Oct. 25). See website for details. Through Sept. 22, noon www.atxgreenawards.org.

PARTY FOR THE PARKS TICKET SALE Austin Parks Foundation is slingin' tix to their annual celebration/fundraising event for city parks. Always a fun time with bits and bites by some of Austin's best chefs and local cocktails. Wed., Oct. 4, 6:30pm Brazos Hall, 204 E. Fourth, 512/380-1675. $125+. www.austinparks.org.