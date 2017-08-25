The Hightower Report: Who’s Left for Trump to Tweet-bomb?

I hate to say this, but I'm starting to feel sorry for Donald Trump. He's only been in office for half a year, and already he's running out of Americans to attack.

Of course, he came into office already ­having notched his AK-47 Twitter rifle with hundreds of hits on the American citizenry, including such entire groups as "nasty women," Mexican-Americans who have Latin-sounding names, and Muslim-Americans who're, you know ... Muslims. Since then, he's repeatedly used the presidential bully pulpit for mass bullying assaults on every reporter who refuses to be a Sean Hannity suck-up to The Donald.

The trigger-happy tweeter-in-chief also relishes gunning down his own political kin: 1) He blasted all House Republicans who voted for a "mean" health care bill, after he had personally pushed them to pass it; 2) He called for Republican Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell to commit political hara-kiri for failing to pass his abominable Trump­care bill, which was meaner than mean; and 3) He publicly shoots down his own top appointees, from Attorney General Jeff Sessions to his short-lived mouthpiece Anthony Scaramucci.

Then came "The Great Donald Debacle" – his bumbling, shameful response to the racist, anti-Semitic rampage in Charlottesville by a menagerie of neo-Nazis, KKK thugs, and swastika-clad white supremacists. His empathy with these far-right extremists was so appalling that even his multimillionaire allies in Fortune 500 corporations gagged. Led by Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier, Trump's two big corporate advisory panels abolished themselves in protest. The petulant president, clueless as usual about political symbolism, tweeted an angry potshot at Frazier – who happened to be one of only two African-Americans on Trump's 47-member corporate committees.

But our foam-at-the-mouth president still has one loyal friend by his side – Ku Klux Klan poobah David Duke. Perfect – they deserve each other.