Pressley Continues to Fight Council Election Loss

Most Chronicle readers, indeed most Austinites, might believe that the 2014 city election, which anointed the first Austin 10-1 districted Council, is over and done, and superseded by the 2016 round. Most Austinites are not Laura Pressley, defeated in the 2014 District 4 race by Greg Casar, who served a two-year initial term and in 2016 was re-elected to a four-year term. Pressley has appealed her failed 2014-15 election contest to the state Supreme Court, after defeat and financial sanctions at the state district court and defeat again at the 3rd Court of Appeals. Pressley continues to claim that the District 4 election was wrongly decided and wrongly recounted because of electronic balloting errors or official illegalities, despite repeated rejection of those claims by Travis County and state election officials, and then by the courts. She and her former attorney, David Rogers, are also separately appealing the financial sanctions (increasing at each appeal) imposed upon them by District Judge Dan Mills for various "frivolous" claims made in "bad faith." In the responses of Casar's attorneys to Pressley's petition to the Supreme Court, the word "moot" makes a frequent appearance. In a sentence appealing to reason but not reality, Casar's attorneys tell the court, "Pressley cannot litigate her election contest without end."