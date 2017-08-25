News

Death Watch: Steven Long Spared Execution

SCOTUS’ ruling in Bobby James Moore case spares inmate’s life, for now

By Sarah Marloff, Fri., Aug. 25, 2017


Steven Long, a Dallas man scheduled for execution on Aug. 30 for the sexual assault and murder of an 11-year-old girl, may be spared thanks to Bobby James Moore, another Texas death row inmate. On Monday, Aug. 21, the state's Court of Criminal Appeals granted Long a stay based on the U.S. Supreme Court's March ruling in Moore v. Texas, which vacated the CCA's death sentence of Moore on the grounds of "intellectual disabilities." (The CCA had previously ruled that Moore's mental state did not rise to the level of concern cited by guidelines written in 1992 and adopted by the state's highest criminal court in 2004, which were based, in part, on the character of Lennie from John Steinbeck's Of Mice and Men, as opposed to, say, a work of nonfiction, like a science journal.)

Like Moore, Long's post-conviction appeals argued that he is unfit for execution because he is "intellectually disabled." (Atkins v. Virginia ruled in 2002 that executing folks with intellectual disabilities qualifies as cruel and unusual punishment, a violation of the Eighth Amendment.) Long's appeals have been denied at every turn, most recently at the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals last October. Meanwhile, on March 28, SCOTUS ruled that Texas' standards for analyzing claims of intellectual disability violated Atkins and the Eighth Amendment. A month later, Long filed a petition with the Supreme Court to review his case. It was granted, but scheduled for Sept. 25 – nearly a month after his August execution date. In response, Long's attorney Scott Smith filed a motion for a stay with the CCA and SCOTUS, which the CCA granted this week. "In light of this new law and the facts of applicant's application, we have determined that applicant's execution should be stayed pending further order of this Court." With the stay, Smith said, "We await the Supreme Court review of Mr. Long's case."

READ MORE
More Death Watch
Death Watch: Represented by Wikipedia
Death Watch: Represented by Wikipedia
Taichin Preyor did not get the legal expertise he deserved

Sarah Marloff, July 21, 2017

Appeals Court: Name Your Death Drugs, Texas
Appeals Court: Name Your Death Drugs, Texas
A ruling in name only

Sarah Marloff, June 2, 2017

More by Sarah Marloff
Fatima Mann Reigns Over Austin Pride
Fatima Mann Reigns Over Austin Pride
Activist and Pride grand marshal wants to include every member of the rainbow alphabet

Aug. 25, 2017

Gay Place
Gay Place
Too excited about Pride to let 2017 get me down

Aug. 25, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Death Watch, Bobby James Moore, Steven Long

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Brazilian Space Program
Museum of Human Achievement
Desert Hearts
at AFS Cinema
Quesoff [Postponed]
at Mohawk
MUSIC | FILM | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP