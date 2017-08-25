Civics 101

Thursday 24

INDIVISIBLE AUSTIN WOMEN'S COFFEE MEETUP Connect and network with other women in activism over coffee. 11am-12:30pm. NeWorlDeli, 4101 Guadalupe, 512/451-7170. www.neworldeli.com.

PROJECT CONNECT TRANSIT GAME NIGHT Test your problem-solving skills with a transit-planning app game and compete against other attendees. 6-8pm. Scholz Garten, 1607 San Jacinto, 512/751-5650. Free. www.capmetro.org.

CULTURAL FUNDING FINAL REPORT WORKSHOP This workshop covers how to complete the 2017 fiscal year final report in detail. 6-7pm. Milwood Branch Library, 12500 Amherst. www.austintexas.gov.

SOCIALIST FEMINIST BOOK CLUB MEETUP The inaugural meeting of the new socialist feminist book club will discuss the first chapter of Angela Davis' Women, Race, and Class. 7:30-9pm. Radio Coffee & Beer, 4204 Manchaca Rd., 512/394-7844. www.radiocoffeeandbeer.com.

Friday 25

MONTHLY DIALOGUE: COUNTERING HATE Join the YWCA to discuss responses to hate and violent events like Charlottesville. Noon-1:30pm. YWCA of Greater Austin, 2015 S. I-35 #110, 512/326-1222. www.ywcaaustin.org.

DOCUMENTARY SCREENING: A STRIKE AND AN UPRISING An experimental film tying together the 1938 San Antonio pecan shellers’ strike and the 1987 organizing campaign of black workers at Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacagodoches to current events. 6:30-8:30pm. Texas State Employees Union, 1700 S. First, 512/448-4225. Free.

MEET & GREET WITH BETO O'ROURKE Listen to Beto O'Rourke discuss his campaign plans to win Ted Cruz's seat as a U.S. senator for Texas. 7-9:30pm. Scholz Garten, 1607 San Jacinto, 512/751-5650. www.betofortexas.com.

Saturday 26

CHICKEN KEEPING CLASS Curious about owning chickens, zero waste, and urban farming? Attend this class to learn how and receive a $75 rebate on a coop! Sat., Aug 26, 11am-noon; 1-2pm Austin Habitat for Humanity ReStore, 500 W. Ben White, 512/478-2165. Free. www.austintexas.gov/chickenkeeping.

SITUATIONAL AWARENESS TRAINING Former Marines and Navy SEAL instructors teach how to detect, avoid, and protect yourself from danger. Must be 18 or older. 8am-5pm. AT&T Executive Education and Conference Center, 1900 University Dr., 512/404-1900. $299. www.blacktreeexperience.com.

2017 CHARITY ICE BALL It's the return of the Ice Ball benefiting the local chapter of Big Brothers Big Sisters. Black tie optional. 6-11pm. JW Marriott Austin. www.bigmentoring.org.

Sunday 27

ALZHEIMER'S ASSOCIATION SCAVENGER HUNT Join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by spreading awareness and working with the community. See Facebook for scavenger hunt rules and clues. 11am-4pm. www.alz.org.

OUR REVOLUTION CENTRAL TEXAS REGIONAL MEETING Agenda items include supporting Medicare for All, endorsements of progressive candidates for Austin/Central Texas, and organizing local chapters. 2-4pm. St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 14311 Wells Port Dr., 512/251-0698. www.staopen.com.

Monday 28

SAVE EAST AUSTIN SCHOOLS & END INSTITUTIONAL RACISM Save East Austin Schools Political Action Committee has formed to fight and end institutional racism in policies and practices of Austin ISD and the City of Austin. Families affected by possible school closures in East Austin will rally before speaking at the regular monthly Austin ISD Trustees meeting. 6:30pm. Courtyard of AISD Headquarters, 1111 W. 6th St..

Tuesday 29

UP CLUB: NATURE IN AND OF THE CITY Urban wildlife biologist Kelly Simon speaks at this month's urban planning and architecture meetup. 5:30-7:30pm. Craftsman, 2000 E. Cesar Chavez. www.fb.com/upclubaustin.

EXHIBIT OPENING: AUSTIN AT MID-CENTURY The Austin History Center celebrates their newest exhibit featuring images of Austin's 20th century modern architecture. On display through Jan. 14, 2018. 6:30-8:30pm. Austin History Center, 810 Guadalupe, 512/974-7480. Free. www.austinhistorycenter.org.

FILM SCREENING: WHERE SHOULD THE BIRDS FLY? Our Revolution Central Texas is screening Where Should the Birds Fly, a film about the fight for survival of two female Gazans stuck in Israel's violence. 7pm. MonkeyWrench Books, 110 E. North Loop, 512/407-6925. www.ourrevolutiontx.com.

Wednesday 30

COMMUNITY HEALTH ASSESSMENT FORUM Share your thoughts on the 2017 Community Health Assessment draft. 6-8pm. AISD Performing Arts Center, 1500 Barbara Jordan Blvd., 512/414-9832. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

THIS IS US: REFLECTIONS ON CHARLOTTESVILLE, RACISM & WHAT'S NEXT Join the conversation about race, privilege, white supremacy, and hatred in America. See Facebook for location update. 7-9pm. TBA. www.austinjustice.org.

Thursday 31

HAPPY HOUR BENEFITING THE ACLU OF TEXAS Those Texas Women host an evening of good games, good peoples, and ACLU of Texas takes home 20% of the tab. 5-8pm. The Goodnight, 2700 W. Anderson, 512/459-5000. Free. www.thosetexaswomen.org.

Ongoing

COUNTY COMMISSIONERS ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS TO THE INTEGRAL CARE BOARD OF TRUSTEES County commissioners are looking to fill two seats for the board of trustees of Integral Care this October. Qualified individuals wishing to represent the county should apply. Find details online or call. Deadline to apply Fri., Aug. 25, 5pm 512/854-4774. www.traviscountytx.gov.

TCSO VICTIM SERVICES UNIT SEEKS VOLUNTEERS The Travis County Sheriff’s Office Victim Services Unit needs volunteers to offer immediate assistance to victims of various criminal and crisis circumstances. Those interested must complete a training program from Sept. 11-Oct. 2 (Mon. and Thu., 6-9pm, Sat. 9am-5pm). Register for Sept. training through Aug. www.tcsheriff.org.

CALL FOR BLOOD DONATIONS We Are Blood – Central Texas' blood supplier – is seeking blood donations during the slower summer months. We Are Blood, 4300 N. Lamar, 512/206-1266. www.weareblood.org.

EL BUEN SAMARITANO HOSTS THE GRITO CHALLENGE El Buen Samaritano hosts a public participation challenge to raise awareness of the services they provide to Latino and immigrant families. Enter by uploading your Grito videos (a cry for independence, a halt to oppression, and a soulful shout) to social media with #gritochallenge, then tag three other people to do it on social media. Through Sept. 15 El Buen Samaritano, 7000 Woodhue, 512/474-4448. www.elbuen.org.

CALL FOR ENTRIES FOR THE 2017 AUSTIN GREEN AWARDS ATX Green Awards, which recognizes and promotes sustainability and innovation in local design, is accepting submissions now through Sept. 22 (for the awards ceremony happening Oct. 25). See website for details. Through Sept. 22, noon www.atxgreenawards.org.

PARTY FOR THE PARKS TICKET SALE Austin Parks Foundation is slingin' tix to their annual celebration/fundraising event for city parks. Always a fun time with bits and bites by some of Austin's best chefs and local cocktails. Wed., Oct. 4, 6:30pm Brazos Hall, 204 E. Fourth, 512/380-1675. $125+. www.austinparks.org.