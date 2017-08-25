5th Circuit Affirms Ruling in Texas Prison Overheating Case
A lawsuit filed by six prisoners at the Wallace Pack Unit can now include the unit’s full population
By Chase Hoffberger, Fri., Aug. 25, 2017
The U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals brought some good news to the effort to get inmates in Texas' prison system living in less-than-extreme conditions on Friday, Aug. 18, when it affirmed a decision made by a Houston federal judge earlier this month ruling that – among other things – the Department of Criminal Justice needs to find a way to lower the temperature inside the Wallace Pack Unit in Navasota for "heat-sensitive inmates" – a preliminary injunction that's resulted in TDCJ's recent dispersal of those inmates to other prisons across the state. (Temperatures at Pack, as elsewhere in Texas penitentiaries, regularly exceed 100 degrees. Since 1998, at least 22 inmates have died of heat-related causes in state prisons.) Friday's affirmation will allow the group of six original plaintiffs to expand to include Pack's entire population, over 1,400 inmates.