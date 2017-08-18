City Council meets today (Aug. 17) with a full agenda, including public budget and property tax hearings, revisiting the Plaza Saltillo TOD ordinance, more discussion of the Austin Energy long-term plan … and plenty more. "A Council's Work Is Never Done," Aug. 18.

A three-judge federal panel ruled unconstitutional Texas Congressional Districts 27 and 35, the latter currently San Antonio-Austin Rep. Lloyd Doggett's district. The decision will likely be appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court. See "Congressional Districts to Get Re-Mapped," Aug. 18.

In another never-ending story, pleadings have been filed to the Texas Supreme Court in the Laura Pressley v. Greg Casar contest of the 2014 District 4 City Council election – the one prior to the 2016 election, in which Casar was re-elected for a four-year term. Can anybody spell "moot"?

Texas A&M on Monday evening announced the cancellation of a white supremacist rally with alt-right ringleader Richard Spencer that had been scheduled for 9/11. "White Lives Matter" supporter Preston Wiginton allegedly planned the rally after being inspired by the Charlottesville riots.

Sine done! The Texas Lege's special session came to an abrupt end on Aug. 15 when the House called sine die with a day left to go. Read "Looking at the Lege After a Flaccid Special Session" to find out which of Gov. Greg Abbott's 20 "must-pass" items actually passed.

The Alamo Drafthouse may buy AISD's Baker Center in Hyde Park, built in 1911 as an elementary school; the district has struggled for years to find a good use for it. As presented to the Hyde Park Neighborhood Association this week, the proposal would turn Baker's main building into offices, and add a multi-story apartment complex.

The ongoing farce of Donald Trump's presidency reached another nadir this week, as Trump repeatedly bungled every attempt to adequately respond to white supremacist violence and terrorism in Charlottesville, Va., over the weekend, culminating in a Tuesday press conference in which he denounced "bad people" on both sides.

Trump disbanded his manufacturing council after a number of CEOs resigned following his failure to condemn white supremacy after the violence in Charlottesville. Dell CEO Michael Dell didn't, however, despite being a Jewish man who oversees a gigantic, diverse workforce.

A protest against Attorney General Ken Paxton's fight to abolish the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program at the A.G.'s offices in Austin led to six arrests for criminal trespassing on Tue., Aug. 15. Among those arrested was Ken Zarifis, president of the AISD teachers union Education Austin.