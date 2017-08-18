News

County Bonds Set for November

$93.4 million for transportation, $91.5 million for parks

By Sarah Marloff, Fri., Aug. 18, 2017

Traffic on MoPac
Traffic on MoPac (by Jana Birchum)

Travis County Commissioners voted Tuesday to place two bond initiatives totaling $185 million on the Nov. 7 ballot. The $93.4 million transportation and road safety bond will predominantly focus on the eastern half of the county. According to a county press release, the largest transportation projects include: Harold Green/Texas 130 to Austin's Colony Boulevard, South Pleasant Valley Road from FM 1327 to Bradshaw Road, and Thaxton Road from McKinney Falls Parkway to Sassman Road. The second, marginally less costly bond package asks for $91.5 million for parks and open spaces to help the county's "overall acreage in conservation." If approved by voters, this bond will cover improvements to Onion Creek Greenway and Northeast Metro Park Soccer Fields, as well as Bee Creek Sports Complex, and assist with conservation easements throughout the county.

