Civics 101

Thursday 17

CITY BUDGET COMMENTARY Here's your chance to offer feedback on the Development Services Department’s proposed budget before Council adopts a budget between Sept. 11-13. 4pm. Council Chambers at City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2000.

KIT MAKING PARRTAY! Join the Austin Harm Reduction Coalition to make drug-overdose and HIV prevention kits. 6-8pm. The Pink House, 1115 E. 12th. www.austinharmreduction.org.

GREEN BY DESIGN WORKSHOP – SESSION 3 Learn about sustainable, energy-efficient homebuilding and remodeling practices. This session focuses on efficient home systems for water, heating, and lighting. 7pm. Austin Energy, 721 Barton Springs Rd., 512/472-1253. $25 for one/all sessions. www.austintexas.gov.

Friday 18

ALZHEIMER’S TEXAS EDUCATIONAL LUNCH N’ LEARN Learn more about Alzheimer's and support those living with the disease by lunching with a local advocacy group. RSVP via email. 11:30am-1pm. Manchaca United Methodist Church, Manchaca Road & FM 1626. Free. VCardenas@TXAlz.org, www.txalz.org.

LGBTQIA ALLY SEMINAR AT SAFE AUSTIN Learn about LGBTQIA vocabulary and concepts to become a better ally. 6-8pm. SafePlace, 1515-A Grove, 512/267-7233. www.safeplace.org.

Saturday 19

ONE TEXAS RESISTANCE: ACTIVIST AND VDR TRAINING An event for those interested in making a difference in the 2018 Texas election. Attend to learn about helping register voters. 10am-2pm. Texas AFL-CIO Auditorium, 1106 Lavaca. Free.

IRRIGATION CONTROLLERS 101 Save water and money on your energy bill by setting up an irrigation, sprinkler controller. Email David Turnage to register. 10am-Noon. Austin Water, 512-974-3517. David.Turnage@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov.

FIX-IT CLINIC Bring your damaged or broken jewelry, toys, electronics, etc. and learn how to fix them with volunteer coaches. Enjoy a composting class and live puppet show while you're there. Noon-3pm. Recycled Reads, 5335 Burnet Rd., 512/974-7400. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

FREE COMPOSTING CLASS Learn how to turn organic trash into fertilizer and receive a $75 rebate on a home composting system. 1-2pm. Recycled Reads, 5335 Burnet Rd., 512/974-7400. www.austintexas.gov.

Sunday 20

BACK 2 SCHOOL DRIVE Join Counter Balance as they distribute school supplies to Eastside kiddos during a party at the park with music, free haircuts and hairstyles, and free community resources. If you wish to donate, send some cash with a note re: School Supplies. 7am-5pm. Givens Recreation Center, 3811 E. 12th, 512/928-1982. www.counterbalanceatx.org.

Tuesday 22

SUPERVISORY EXCELLENCE Develop your management style while learning how to best supervise and motivate employees. 9am-Noon. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110. $40. www.austintexas.gov.

CIVICS 101: YOUR GUIDE TO LOCAL GOVERNMENT Get the 411 on City Council – the level of government that most impacts our everyday lives. 6-8pm. In.gredients, 2610 Manor Rd., 512/275-6357. www.austineconetwork.com.

Thursday 24

INDIVISIBLE AUSTIN WOMEN'S COFFEE MEETUP Connect and network with other women in activism over coffee. 11am-12:30pm. NeWorlDeli, 4101 Guadalupe, 512/451-7170. www.neworldeli.com.

CULTURAL FUNDING FINAL REPORT WORKSHOP This workshop covers how to complete the 2017 fiscal year final report in detail. 6-7pm. Milwood Branch Library, 12500 Amherst. www.austintexas.gov.

Ongoing

COUNTY COMMISSIONERS ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS TO THE INTEGRAL CARE BOARD OF TRUSTEES County commissioners are looking to fill two seats for the board of trustees of Integral Care this October. Qualified individuals wishing to represent the county should apply. Find details online or call. Deadline to apply Fri., Aug. 25, 5pm 512/854-4774. www.traviscountytx.gov.

TCSO VICTIM SERVICES UNIT SEEKS VOLUNTEERS The Travis County Sheriff’s Office Victim Services Unit needs volunteers to offer immediate assistance to victims of various criminal and crisis circumstances. Those interested must complete a training program from Sept. 11-Oct. 2 (Mon. and Thu., 6-9pm, Sat. 9am-5pm). Register for Sept. training through Aug. www.tcsheriff.org.

CALL FOR BLOOD DONATIONS We Are Blood – Central Texas' blood supplier – is seeking blood donations during the slower summer months. We Are Blood, 4300 N. Lamar, 512/206-1266. www.weareblood.org.

EL BUEN SAMARITANO HOSTS THE GRITO CHALLENGE El Buen Samaritano hosts a public participation challenge to raise awareness of the services they provide to Latino and immigrant families. Enter by uploading your Grito videos (a cry for independence, a halt to oppression, and a soulful shout) to social media with #gritochallenge, then tag three other people to do it on social media. Through Sept. 15 El Buen Samaritano, 7000 Woodhue, 512/474-4448. www.elbuen.org.

CALL FOR ENTRIES FOR THE 2017 AUSTIN GREEN AWARDS ATX Green Awards, which recognizes and promotes sustainability and innovation in local design, is accepting submissions now through Sept. 22 (for the awards ceremony happening Oct. 25). See website for details. Through Sept. 22, noon www.atxgreenawards.org.

PARTY FOR THE PARKS TICKET SALE Austin Parks Foundation is slingin' tix to their annual celebration/fundraising event for city parks. Always a fun time with bits and bites by some of Austin's best chefs and local cocktails. Wed., Oct. 4, 6:30pm Brazos Hall, 204 E. Fourth, 512/380-1675. $125+. www.austinparks.org.