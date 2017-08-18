News

Calendar: CodeNEXT

The timeline is heating up

By Sarah Marloff, Fri., Aug. 18, 2017

Calendar: CodeNEXT

City staff released a CodeNEXT timeline on Wed­nesday, Aug. 16, complete with scheduled meetings and public engagement sessions happening between now and Feb. 28, when the third and final draft is expected to head to City Council for consideration (with their final vote scheduled for April). As reported last week, staff will unveil draft two of CodeNEXT on Friday, Sept. 15. The Planning Commission and Zoning and Platting Commission plan to hear community input and hold at least three joint sessions in September and October to develop recommendations for the third and final(?) draft, to be released Nov. 28. Citywide open houses have been scheduled for October.

