City Council meets today (Aug. 10) with a light agenda and shorthanded: Mayor Steve Adler and District 3 Council Member Pio Renteria are out of town on city business. Mayor Pro Tem Kathie Tovo will chair a meeting considering Austin Ener­gy's Resource Plan, the city manager search process, and emergency homeless shelters. And robots! "Council: When the Mayor's Away ..." Aug. 11.

City budget prep also continues, following a Wednesday meeting that began to review the proposed FY 2018 budget details and set a theoretical "maximum" property tax rate, beyond which Council won't go. There's little wiggle room in the numbers, and some members recommend hanging fire on new initiatives until January. "City Budget Squeezed Between Basic Costs and State Neglect," Aug. 11.

Sunset and Sine Die? Seven days and counting until the conclusion of this summer's special legislative session, and while lawmakers in both chambers pick and choose which of Gov. Greg Abbott's 20-item agenda will make it over the finish line, not a single piece of legislation has actually passed.

War On Women continues: Attorney General Ken Paxton is asking the 5th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals to throw out a federal court's decision that kept Medicaid services available to Planned Par­ent­hood patients in the face of a legal challenge by the state. The state's case – based on discredited anti-choice undercover video – was criticized by U.S. Judge Sam Sparks, who ruled in the reproductive health provider's favor earlier this year.

Books, books, books: The much-delayed and long-awaited new Central Library finally announced an opening date: Oct. 28. The John Henry Faulk Library will provide limited services for the next couple of months, while library materials begin to be moved, and librarians suggest patrons consider using branch libraries as well.

Texas' annual tax holiday runs Aug. 11-13: Visit www.comptroller.texas.gov/taxes/publications/98-490/clothing-footwear.php for a full list of what's exempt from state sales tax this weekend.

American baseball hero Don Baylor passed away on Monday at St. David's South Hospital. He was 68. The Austin native grew up in Clarksville and attended Austin High before getting drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in 1967. He won a championship as a member of the Minnesota Twins in 1987, and the MVP award in 1979.

Professional soccer will return to Austin in 2019, after a three-year absence. Check "Public Notice," Aug. 11.

Chronicle founding editor Louis Black retired from the paper on Tuesday after 36 years at the helm. See "Louis Black Announces Chronicle Retirement," Aug. 8.