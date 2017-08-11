Civics 101

Thursday 10

TEACHERS STATE ASSOCIATION OF TEXAS' HISTORICAL MARKER Celebrate the official unveiling of the state historical marker at the headquarters of the Teachers State Association of Texas with a reception on the grounds of the building. 10am. House of Elegance, 1191 Navasota, 512/476-9428.

CITY COUNCIL VOTE ON CARBON-FREE BY 2030 City Council is scheduled to vote on a proposal for Austin to join 29 other U.S. cities in adopting a goal of making Austin Energy 100% Carbon-Free by 2030. Call or email to share your support. 6:30pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2000. www.austintexas.gov/government.

GREEN BY DESIGN WORKSHOP - SESSION 2 Learn about sustainable, energy-efficient homebuilding and remodeling practices. This session will cover green materials and products 7-9pm. Austin Energy, 721 Barton Springs Rd., 512/472-1253. $25 for one/all sessions. www.austintexas.gov.

Saturday 12

CLEAN LADY BIRD LAKE Help clean Lady Bird Lake. All supplies will be provided by Keep Austin Beautiful, but volunteers should dress appropriately. 9-11am. Keep Austin Beautiful, 55 N. I-35 #215, 512/391-0617. www.keepaustinbeautiful.org.

WATER FORWARD SUMMER SERIES - DISTRICT 1 Austin Water is collaborating with the community to create a 100-year water plan to best manage Austin’s water supply. Get informed and share your thoughts. Kid-friendly; summer treats provided. 11am-12:30pm. Windsor Park Branch Library, 5833 Westminster, 512/928-0333. www.austintexas.gov/waterforward.

CHICKEN-KEEPING CLASS Learn how to keep chickens for composting and healthy soil. Get a $75 rebate on a coop or home composting system by attending. Sat., Aug. 12, 11am-noon North Village Branch Library, 2505 Steck, 512/974-9960. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

MILLIONS FOR PRISONERS MARCH ON ATX A solidarity protest with the Millions for Prisoners March on Washington (Aug. 19). Organizers ask protesters to bring school supplies and backpacks for kids whose parents are incarcerated. Noon-2pm. Travis County Jail Lobby, 500 W. 10th St, 512/536-1374. www.fb.com/blkjailhouselawyer.

CULTURAL FUNDING FINAL REPORT WORKSHOP The final report workshop for all FY 17 cultural funding recipients. Attendees are encouraged to bring a laptop or tablet. Sat., Aug. 12, noon-1pm Pleasant Hill Branch Library, 211 E. William Cannon, 512/974-3940. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

Monday 14

CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY CAR SEAT CHECK EVENT Certified child passenger safety technicians teach you how to properly install car seats. Register online or call the EMS Safety Hotline. Second Mondays, 9am CommUnityCare Clinic, 211 Comal. 512/972-7233, www.austintexas.gov.

Tuesday 15

UNDERSTANDING BUSINESS TAXES How to navigate tax forms and due dates for small businesses. Class is taught by a UT instructor and counts toward a biz certificate. 9am-4pm. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110. $50. www.austintexas.gov.

BIZAID BUSINESS ORIENTATION A general overview of the steps and strategies to open or grow a business. 6-7:30pm. Workforce Solutions Lone Star Room, 6505 Airport. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

Wednesday 16

CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY CAR SEAT CHECK EVENT Register online or call the EMS Safety Hotline. Third Wednesday of the month Gus Garcia Recreation Center, 1201 E. Rundberg, 512/972-7233. www.austintexas.gov/event/child-passenger-safety-car-seat-check-event-81.

HOW TO HIRE INTERNATIONAL EMPLOYEES An in-depth discussion for business owners about H-1B visas and sponsoring foreign workers, led by an immigration attorney. Wed., Aug. 16, noon-1pm Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

WATER FORWARD PUBLIC WORKSHOP Staff and consultants will discuss emerging themes and plan development for Austin Water's 100-year plan to best manage the city’s water supply. 6pm. Austin Board of Realtors, Canyon View Event Center, 4800 Spicewood Springs Rd.. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

BRIAN JONES CLASSIC An evening of golf and music benefiting Boys & Girls Clubs of Austin. All levels of golfers welcome. 6:30pm. Topgolf, 2700 Esperanza Crossing, 512/222-5950. $100-3,000. www.bgcaustin.org.

Thursday 17

GREEN BY DESIGN WORKSHOP – SESSION 3 Learn about sustainable, energy-efficient homebuilding and remodeling practices. This session focuses on efficient home systems for water, heating, and lighting. 7pm. Austin Energy, 721 Barton Springs Rd., 512/472-1253. $25 for one/all sessions. www.austintexas.gov.

Ongoing

COUNTY COMMISSIONERS ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS TO THE INTEGRAL CARE BOARD OF TRUSTEES County commissioners are looking to fill two seats for the board of trustees of Integral Care this October. Qualified individuals wishing to represent the county should apply. Find details online or call. Deadline to apply Fri., Aug. 25, 5pm 512/854-4774. www.traviscountytx.gov.

TCSO VICTIM SERVICES UNIT SEEKS VOLUNTEERS The Travis County Sheriff’s Office Victim Services Unit needs volunteers to offer immediate assistance to victims of various criminal and crisis circumstances. Those interested must complete a training program from Sept. 11-Oct. 2 (Mon. and Thu., 6-9pm, Sat. 9am-5pm). Register for Sept. training through Aug. www.tcsheriff.org.

CALL FOR BLOOD DONATIONS We Are Blood – Central Texas' blood supplier – is seeking blood donations during the slower summer months. We Are Blood, 4300 N. Lamar, 512/206-1266. www.weareblood.org.

EL BUEN SAMARITANO HOSTS THE GRITO CHALLENGE El Buen Samaritano hosts a public participation challenge to raise awareness of the services they provide to Latino and immigrant families. Enter by uploading your Grito videos (a cry for independence, a halt to oppression, and a soulful shout) to social media with #gritochallenge, then tag three other people to do it on social media. Through Sept. 15 El Buen Samaritano, 7000 Woodhue, 512/474-4448. www.elbuen.org.

CALL FOR ENTRIES FOR THE 2017 AUSTIN GREEN AWARDS ATX Green Awards, which recognizes and promotes sustainability and innovation in local design, is accepting submissions now through Sept. 22 (for the awards ceremony happening Oct. 25). See website for details. Through Sept. 22, noon www.atxgreenawards.org.