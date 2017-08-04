News

Join the Civil Service (Commission)

Who wants to decide who gets hired, fired, and suspended from the city's public safety groups?

By Chase Hoffberger, Fri., Aug. 4, 2017

The city of Austin is accepting applications for appointees to its three-member Firefighters', Police Officers', and Emergency Medical Services Personnel Civil Service Commission, which regulates the promotion, suspension, and termination of all sworn members of the city's three public safety departments. The next term begins Nov. 1 and runs through that same date in 2020. Applicants must be U.S. citizens, residents of Austin for three or more years, older than 25, and not have held office within the preceding three years. Apply online at www.ci.austin.tx.us/cityclerk/boards_commissions/apply_online/register.cfm, through Aug. 31.

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Civil Service, Civil Service Commission

