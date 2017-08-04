City Council returned to work in earnest this week, with a work session Tuesday, the formal proposed budget presentation Wednesday, and a stuffed agenda today, Aug. 3. See "All This & Budget Too," Aug. 4.

The Big Agita at Tuesday's work session was over the Parks and Rec draft of the Aquatic Master Plan, as council members reacted sharply against the implication that without significant additional funding, some of the city's 51 pool facilities might have to be closed. Council will ponder the problem over the next few weeks.

Capital Metro president and CEO Linda Watson announced Monday that she plans to retire on Dec. 31 after seven years of service. Cap Metro's board will appoint an interim CEO if a permanent successor is not found by the end of the year.

APD has pulled all 400 of its Ford Police Interceptors after heightened concerns about the leaking of carbon monoxide from the engine into the souped-up Explorers' cabins. Twenty different cops have already tested positive for elevated levels of carbon monoxide.

Wednesday public parking hours in the Downtown area expanded on Tuesday (Aug. 1) to require payment through midnight. Previously, parking on Wednesdays only required payment through 6pm.

Austin Energy announced confirmation of a 200-megawatt wind energy contract with Avangrid Renewables, authorized by City Council in June. The Gulf-based project brings AE's wind power to 1,300 MW, along with more than 600 MW of solar coming online soon.

Economics of SB 4: A new study by the Reform Immigration for Texas Alliance predicts SB 4, the bill punishing so-called "sanctuary cities," could cost Texas $13.8 billion and 248,000 jobs. They calculated the figures based on the assumption that 10% of undocumented laborers would leave the state when SB 4 takes effect in September.

Forensics for free: Texas' Department of Public Safety won't be charging law enforcement agencies for forensic work after all, according to a statement issued last Friday, July 28. See "DPS Pulls Back on Forensics Charges" for details.

Department of Homeland Securi-what? Former Texas governor and current Secre­tary of Energy Rick Perry continues to fall forward. On Wednesday, news broke that he's a finalist to replace recently anointed White House Chief of Staff John Kelly as Secretary of Homeland Security.

Rep. Dawnna Dukes declined a plea offer from District Attorney Margaret Moore, paving the way for her October trial. See "Lege Lines," Aug. 4.