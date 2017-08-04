Civics 101

Thursday 3

I.C.A.R.E. COMMUNITY CONFERENCE Citizens are invited to a conference hosted by APD to "build bridges of honesty and respect between the community and law enforcement." Sessions will cover mental health aid, impartial policing, and much more. Aug, 2-5, 8am-5pm Grant AME Worship Center, 1701 Kramer. Free. www.oclcorp.org/icare-conference.html.

COMMUNITY INITIATIVES APPLICATION WORKSHOP Application workshop for 2018 city funding for individual artists, unincorporated arts groups, or arts nonprofits. Learn how to complete the full application online. Laptop or tablet suggested. Thu., Aug. 3, noon Cultural Arts Division offices, 201 E. Second. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

THE DIVIDE DOCUMENTARY SCREENING The “Controversy & Conversation” series screens a film that strives to prove how virtually every aspect of our lives is controlled by the gap between rich and poor. 6:30-8:45pm. Terrazas Branch Library, 1105 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/472-7312. www.cityofaustin.org/library.

TOWN HALL ON HEALTH CARE Planned Parenthood's Summer of Defiance Town Hall on Health Care will feature six women panelists from health care, academic, and nonprofit backgrounds. 7-8:30pm. IBEW Local 520, 4818 E. Ben White #300. www.plannedparenthoodaction.org.

GREEN BY DESIGN WORKSHOP - SESSION 1 Learn about sustainable, energy-efficient homebuilding and remodeling practices. This session will cover basics like green planning and design. 7pm. Austin Energy, 721 Barton Springs Rd., 512/472-1253. $25 for one/all sessions. www.austintexas.gov.

Friday 4

HERETOSLAY: TEXAS CAPITOL LGBTQ POC TAKE OVER It's a QPOC Capitol takeover to show Gove. Abbott and elected officials that the lives, safety, and dignity for queer and trans people of color are non-negotiable. Texas' Trans/Queer/GNC community is united and fierce. 10am-3pm. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. www.familiatqlm.org.

AUSTIN DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES FORUM The ATX Dem Vets and PDA CenTex host a candidate forum. Topics will include health care, community support, and veterans' issues. 6:30-9pm. Scholz Garten, 1607 San Jacinto, 512/751-5650. www.scholzgarten.com/.

Saturday 5

GROW GREEN: WISE RAINWATER CONTROL FOR CENTRAL TEXAS Learn how to construct, maintain, drain, and protect your gardens from Central Texas' variable weather. Sat., Aug. 5, 10am-noon Zilker Botanical Garden, 2220 Barton Springs Rd., 512/477-8672. $1-3 Zilker Park entrance fee. www.austintexas.gov.

FREE COMPOSTING CLASS Learn how to recycle food and lawn clippings. Attendees can apply for a $75 rebate for a composting system. 10-11am. Zinger Hardware & General Merchant, 2438 W. Anderson, 512/533-9001. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

AUSTIN DUCK DERBY The Boys & Girls Club of Austin hosts their annual Duck Derby! Adopt a duck to race down Lady Bird Lake. The first ducks to finish will win prizes (including a car, motorcycle, and more). A family festival follows. 11am-1pm. Ann W. Richards Congress Avenue Bridge, Congress Avenue over Lady Bird Lake. $5. www.austintexas.gov.

BUILDING BRIDGES: LEARN MORE ABOUT CAMPUS CARRY Campus Carry goes into effect Aug. 1. Learn about how it will affect your campus. 1:30-3pm. Millennium Youth Entertainment Complex, 1156 Hargrave, 512/472-6932. www.myec.net.

WATER FORWARD SUMMER SERIES - DISTRICT 8 Austin Water is collaborating with the community to create a 100-year water plan to best manage Austin’s water supply. Get informed and share your thoughts. Kid-friendly; summer treats provided. 2-3:30pm. Hampton Branch Library, 5125 Convict Hill Rd., 512/892-6680. www.austintexas.gov/waterforward.

Sunday 6

CODENEXT: WHAT DOES IT MEAN TO ME AND MY NEIGHBORS? A civic academy on CodeNEXT with land development code experts to answer questions. Spanish and English interpretation available. Light refreshments provided. 2-3:30pm. Wildflower Church, 1314 E. Oltorf, 512/428-9464. wildflowerchurch.org.

Monday 7

SAFE BABY ACADEMY (SPANISH) Register online or call the EMS Safety Hotline. This class is conducted in Spanish. 5:30pm. People's Community Clinic, 2909 N. I-35, 512/972-7233. austintexas.gov/event/safe-baby-academy-spanish-26.

TEXAS INMATE FAMILIES ASSOCIATION MEETING Get your questions about the Texas Department of Criminal Justice answered on the first Monday of each month. First Monday of the month, 6:30pm Sunrise Community Church, 4430 Manchaca Rd. Free. www.tifa.org.

Tuesday 8

HOW TO WRITE A BUSINESS PLAN Learn how to develop or expand your business plan. Course is taught by a UT instructor and counts toward the business skills certificate. 5:30pm. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110. $50. www.austintexas.gov.

ARTIST INFORMATION MEETING FOR DOVE SPRINGS RECREATION CENTER Learn more about the Art in Public Places project for Dove Springs Recreation Center and how to apply. 5:30pm. Cultural Arts Division offices, 201 E. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

WATER FORWARD SUMMER SERIES - DISTRICT 5 Austin Water is collaborating with the community to create a 100-year water plan to best manage Austin’s water supply. Get informed and share your thoughts. Kid-friendly; summer treats provided. 6-7:30pm. Manchaca Branch Library, 5500 Manchaca Rd.. www.austintexas.gov/waterforward.

COMMUNITY INVITED TO PROVIDE FEEDBACK ABOUT CENTRAL HEALTH Community members are invited to provide feedback for the Travis County Healthcare District, doing business as Central Health. Tuesday's forum is conducted in English, Wednesday's in Spanish. Childcare and refreshments provided. Tue., Aug. 8 & Wed., Aug. 9, 6:30-8:30pm Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center, 600 River, 512/974-3772. www.centralhealth.net.

CODENEXT Q&A WITH MAYOR ADLER Mayor Adler and Bouldin Creek Neighborhood Association will discuss CodeNEXT and the proposed zoning for the South Austin neighborhood. 6:45-9pm. High Road on Dawson, 700 Dawson, 512/442-8535. thehighroadondawson.com.

AUSTIN REGIONAL GROUP OF THE SIERRA CLUB MONTHLY MEETING Discuss water issues in Central Texas with Phil Cook, Steve Box, and David Baker. Get there early for happy hour! 7pm. Scholz Garten, 1607 San Jacinto, 512/751-5650. www.sierraclub.org/texas/austin.

Wednesday 9

CHICKEN-KEEPING CLASS WITH $75 REBATE Curious about owning chickens, zero waste, and urban farming? Attend a chicken-keeping class to learn how, and receive a $75 rebate on a coop! 6pm. TIE: Recycled Reads; Twin Oaks Branch Library, Recycled Reads, 5335 Burnet Rd., 512/974-7400; Twin Oaks Branch Library, 1800 S. Fifth. Free. www.austintexas.gov/chickenkeeping.

Thursday 10

TEACHERS STATE ASSOCIATION OF TEXAS' HISTORICAL MARKER Celebrate the official unveiling of the state historical marker at the headquarters of the Teachers State Association of Texas with a reception on the grounds of the building. 10am. House of Elegance, 1191 Navasota, 512/476-9428.

CITY COUNCIL VOTE ON CARBON-FREE BY 2030 City Council is scheduled to vote on a proposal for Austin to join 29 other U.S. cities in adopting a goal of making Austin Energy 100% Carbon-Free by 2030. Call or email to share your support. 6:30pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2000. www.austintexas.gov/government.

GREEN BY DESIGN WORKSHOP - SESSION 2 Learn about sustainable, energy-efficient homebuilding and remodeling practices. This session will cover green materials and products 7-9pm. Austin Energy, 721 Barton Springs Rd., 512/472-1253. $25 for one/all sessions. www.austintexas.gov.

Ongoing

COUNTY COMMISSIONERS ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS TO THE INTEGRAL CARE BOARD OF TRUSTEES County commissioners are looking to fill two seats for the board of trustees of Integral Care this October. Qualified individuals wishing to represent the county should apply. Find details online or call. Deadline to apply Fri., Aug. 25, 5pm 512/854-4774. www.traviscountytx.gov.

CALL FOR BLOOD DONATIONS We Are Blood – Central Texas' blood supplier – is seeking blood donations during the slower summer months. All July donors will receive a free movie pass to Alamo Drafthouse as a token of appreciation. We Are Blood, 4300 N. Lamar, 512/206-1266. www.weareblood.org.

TCSO VICTIM SERVICES UNIT SEEKS VOLUNTEERS The Travis County Sheriff’s Office Victim Services Unit needs volunteers to offer immediate assistance to victims of various criminal and crisis circumstances. Those interested must complete a training program from Sept. 11-Oct. 2 (Mon. and Thu., 6-9pm, Sat. 9am-5pm). Register for Sept. training through Aug. www.tcsheriff.org.

EL BUEN SAMARITANO HOSTS THE GRITO CHALLENGE El Buen Samaritano hosts a public participation challenge to raise awareness of the services they provide to Latino and immigrant families. Enter by uploading your Grito videos (a cry for independence, a halt to oppression, and a soulful shout) to social media with #gritochallenge, then tag three other people to do it on social media. Through Sept. 15 El Buen Samaritano, 7000 Woodhue, 512/474-4448. www.elbuen.org.