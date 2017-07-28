News

Suit Filed Against Latest Abortion Ban

This year’s target: Senate Bill 8

By Mary Tuma, Fri., July 28, 2017


A Planned Parenthood demonstration at the Capitol in 2015 (Photo by John Anderson)

While the Texas Legislature continues to chip away at reproductive rights this special session, abortion providers have made good on their promise to fight a dangerous provision in Senate Bill 8, an anti-choice law passed in the regular session. On July 20, Planned Parenthood, two Austin attorneys, and the Center for Reproductive Rights – the legal team that won Texas women a major victory at the U.S. Supreme Court last summer – filed suit against the state to challenge an especially egregious part of the omnibus bill.

Abortion providers, including Whole Wom­an's Health, are looking to strike down a rule – tacked on to SB 8 in 11th-hour debate on the House floor – that bans dilation and evacuation (D&E), effectively outlawing the safest and most common method of second-trimester abortion. The suit argues that the D&E ban, which carves out no exceptions for rape or incest, "imposes an undue burden on women" and violates patients' right to "bodily integrity" because it would require them to accept "unnecessary, invasive, and potentially painful medical procedures" in order to access their constitutional right to abortion.

The law also criminalizes physicians for following their standard of care, slapping any doctor found in violation with a state jail felony – up to two years in jail, and a fine of $10,000. Due to the criminal penalties, district attorneys in major metros, including Travis County D.A. Margaret Moore, are named as defendants in the suit. The full law, which also includes a measure forcing women to cremate or bury fetal tissue after an abortion, is slated to take effect Sept. 1.

"Doctors and major medical groups ... all oppose this ban; and of course they do, it is a law that makes it illegal for doctors to use their expertise to do what is right for the women they serve," said WWH president Amy Hagstrom Miller during a press call last week. "This threatens the safety of women, and punishes doctors for using their best medical judgment."

The latest Texas reproductive rights suit comes just over a year after CRR and WWH successfully defeated two major parts of last session's HB 2, a law meant to shut down abortion clinics. The SCOTUS ruled that states must show actual evidence of a public health benefit when passing abortion restrictions. Judging by the bills passed and proposed this session, Texas politicians will have a difficult time scrambling to find a shred of that evidence.

For more, check out our War on Women's Health page.

READ MORE
More Repro Rights
Fallout From the Lege's War on Reproductive Rights
Fallout From the Lege's War on Reproductive Rights
Texas waits on the full impact of legislative cuts

Mary Tuma, June 23, 2017

Senate Speeds Through Anti-Choice Bills
Senate Speeds Through Anti-Choice Bills
Women's health sees rare victory here in Austin

Mary Tuma, March 24, 2017

More by Mary Tuma
Lege Lines: Bills on the Move
Lege Lines: Bills on the Move
Tracking the fallout from the special session

July 28, 2017

Senate Speeds Through Anti-Choice Bills
Senate Speeds Through Anti-Choice Bills
Senate prioritizes anti-abortion bills during special session

July 25, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Repro Rights, Amy Hagstrom Miller, Planned Parenthood, Center for Reproductive Rights, Whole Woman's Health, Margaret Moore

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
HeadCrusher (album release)
Come & Take It Live
Guzu Gallery: Strange Beasts V at Guzu Gallery
Thelma & Louise
at Laguna Gloria Amphitheater
MUSIC | FILM | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP