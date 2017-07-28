Civics 101

Thursday 27

CUPS FOR AUSTIN Austinite Britt Kitchens is raising funds to purchase menstrual cups for homeless women in Austin. Donate now to help. Through Aug. 2 www.youcaring.com/homelessinaustintx-865113.

HOW DID TEXAS KIDS FARE IN THE 85TH TEXAS LEGISLATURE? Join TexProtects and other child advocacy groups for a debriefing on law changes, funding, and accomplishments during the 85th session. 1:30-3:30pm. Any Baby Can, 6207 Sheridan. www.texprotects.org.

EXPLORING ENTREPRENEURSHIP FOR CREATIVES Hear how three local artists transformed their ideas into small businesses. Learn about project management and working with public and private partners for large projects. 6:30-8pm. Mexican American Cultural Center, 600 River. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

RESTORE RUNDBERG COMMUNITY MEETING Get the details on the plan and share your thoughts. 6:30-8:30pm. North Austin YMCA, 1000 W. Rundberg. www.austintexas.gov.

AISD 2017 SUMMER MUSICAL: PETER PAN AISD's districtwide musical. July 27-30 AISD Performing Arts Center, 1500 Barbara Jordan Blvd., 512/414-9832. $10-16. www.austinisd.org.

A TALE OF TWO REBEL CITIES Speakers from Richmond, Calif., and Seattle, Wash., will discuss how both cities have become models for progressive municipal action. 7pm. Scholz Garten, 1607 San Jacinto, 512/751-5650. www.scholzgarten.com.

Friday 28

MUTUAL AID DISCUSSION AND WORKSHOP 7-9pm. MonkeyWrench Books, 110 E. North Loop, 512/407-6925. www.ohshitwhatnow.org.

Saturday 29

COMMUNITY MEETINGS WITH ANIMAL SERVICES An opportunity for the District 1 residents to learn about Animal Services, ask questions, and hear how agency can best meet the needs of residents. 10am-Noon. Location TBD. belinda.hare@austintexas.gov, www.austinanimalcenter.org.

MARCH FOR HEALTHCARE A rally followed by a march to the Capitol to oppose the dismantling of the ACA and the GOP's proposed American Healthcare Act (AHCA). 10am-2pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov.

CHICKEN KEEPING CLASS WITH $75 REBATE Curious about owning chickens, zero waste, and urban farming? Attend a chicken keeping class to learn how and receive a $75 rebate on a coop! 1pm. Recycled Reads, 5335 Burnet Rd., 512/974-7400. Free. www.austintexas.gov/chickenkeeping.

WATER FORWARD SUMMER SERIES - DISTRICT 3 Austin Water is collaborating with the community to create a 100-year water plan to best manage Austin’s water supply. Get informed and share your thoughts. Kid-friendly; summer treats provided. 2-3:30pm. Ruiz Branch Library, 1600 Grove, 512/974-7400. www.austintexas.gov/waterforward.

Sunday 30

Monday 31

WATER FORWARD SUMMER SERIES - DISTRICT 10 Austin Water is collaborating with the community to create a 100-year water plan to best manage Austin’s water supply. Get informed and share your thoughts. Kid-friendly; summer treats provided. 6:30-8pm. Old Quarry Branch Library, 7051 Village Center Dr., 512/345-4435. www.austintexas.gov/waterforward.

Tuesday 1

CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY CAR SEAT CHECK EVENT Certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians will educate you on how to properly install car seats. Register online or call the EMS Safety Hotline. First Tuesday of the month Dove Springs Recreation Center, 5801 Ainez, 512/972-7233. www.austintexas.gov/dovesprings.

THE NEW BLACK: SCREENING + PANEL 11am-1:30pm. George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center, 1165 Angelina, 512/974-4926. www.austintexas.gov/department/george-washington-carver-museum-and-cultural-center.

Wednesday 2

I.C.A.R.E COMMUNITY CONFERENCE 8am-5pm. Grant AME Worship Center 1701 Kramer Ln, Austin, TX 78758. www.oclcorp.org/icare-conference.html.

Thursday 3

Ongoing

CALL FOR BLOOD DONATIONS We Are Blood – Central Texas' blood supplier – is seeking blood donations during the slower summer months. All July donors will receive a free movie pass to Alamo Drafthouse as a token of appreciation. We Are Blood, 4300 N. Lamar, 512/206-1266. www.weareblood.org.