News

Carbon Monoxide a Continuing Problem in APD's Cars

One officer still on medical leave after incident

By Chase Hoffberger, Fri., July 28, 2017

Carbon Monoxide a Continuing Problem in APD's Cars
Photo by John Anderson

Investigators from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration are in town this week, with representatives from Ford Motor Company, to run a series of audits on the fleet of Ford Police Interceptors (souped-up Explorers) Austin police have been using as patrol cars. The fleet, which includes nearly 400 vehicles, has run into problems since March, when reports first started popping up that cops were experiencing symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning – headaches, dizziness, general nausea – due to the leaking of emissions into the cabs of some of the cars. The situation died down after an initial rush, headlined by Sgt. Zachary LaHood's near-fatal episode (LaHood remains on medical leave, and in June filed a lawsuit against Ford), but has since re-emerged, with six officers reporting suspected leaks earlier this month. APD has pulled 60 cars for testing. The city said it expects the NHTSA's and Ford's inspections to continue through the week.

A version of this article appeared in print on July 28, 2017 with the headline: APD’s Emissions Issues
READ MORE
More by Chase Hoffberger
Lege Lines: Bills on the Move
Lege Lines: Bills on the Move
Tracking the fallout from the special session

July 28, 2017

Council: Budgeting for a Return
Council: Budgeting for a Return
Council catches last breaths before summer break comes to an end

July 28, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Austin Police, Ford Motor Company, Zachary LaHood

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
HeadCrusher (album release)
Come & Take It Live
Guzu Gallery: Strange Beasts V at Guzu Gallery
Thelma & Louise
at Laguna Gloria Amphitheater
MUSIC | FILM | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP