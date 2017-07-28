News

Bring On the Bike Signals

City to install 12 markers around Downtown

By Sarah Marloff, Fri., July 28, 2017


Photo by Paul Krueger / CC BY-SA 2.0

The city's Transportation Department announced plans this week to install a series of new bicycle signal faces, meant to decrease bike accidents as well as improve traffic operations, at 12 intersections in the city's center:

• Wilshire/Aldrich & Airport

• Rio Grande & MLK

• Fourth & Red River

• Rio Grande & West 24th

• North Lamar & Morrow

• Five locations on Third Street

• Two locations on the Lance Armstrong Bikeway

The signal at Rio Grande and 24th is already up and running. City officials expect to have the rest operating within the next few weeks. Several intersections will also see an increase in crossing time for both pedestrians and cyclists in an effort to boost visibility and what the Transportation Department calls "predictability for everyone at the intersection."

