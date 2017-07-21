City Council remains on vacation, but already has gathered some grist for upcoming agendas. See "The Mayor's Plan to Fix Everything."

Gov. Greg Abbott announced in San Antonio on Friday that he'll run for re-election in 2018. He's yet to draw a legitimate challenger for the Republican primary, or a Democrat for the general election.

Abbott made news for another reason during that San Antonio stop, when transwoman Ashley Smith nabbed a photo with the guv that soon after went viral. The activist captioned the pic, "How will the Potty Police know I'm transgender if the governor doesn't?" Her chosen hashtag? #BathroomBuddy.

Gubernatorial Grandstanding Abbott announced Monday that he plans to publicly call out lawmakers who oppose his ideological 20-point special session agenda on a daily basis. "No one gets to hide," he said at a Texas Public Policy Foundation event. The agenda includes limits on local control, anti-choice measures, and school vouchers. See "Lege Lines."

UT stabbing suspect Kendrex White was indicted Monday with one count of murder and three counts of aggravated assault.

Travis County District Judge Orlinda Naranjo announced Friday that she doesn't plan to run for re-election in 2018. Naranjo has presided over the 419th Civil District court since January 2006.

The ACLU of Texas has a new legal director in Houston native Andre Segura. Segura previously worked in the ACLU's national office in New York as a staff attorney focused on immigrants' rights.

Trumpcare is dead, sorta. The Senate's health care bill collapsed on Monday after two GOP senators announced their opposition to the bill. Without a replacement, more senators abandoned efforts for a full repeal of the Affordable Care Act on Tuesday.

Spike in bigotry The Council on American-Islamic Relations' quarterly report released this week documented 451 anti-Muslim hate crimes out of the 946 potential bias reports received by CAIR between April 1 and June 30. The organization says the numbers for the first half of 2017 spiked 91% from that same time period one year prior.

Put out the fire With several 100-degree days ahead, County Commissioners say the burn ban remains in effect.

U. Renee Hall has been named the next chief of Dallas Police. Hall, previously a deputy chief in Detroit, will become Dallas' first female police chief. She replaces interim Chief David Pughes.