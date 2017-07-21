Civics 101

Thursday 20

CUPS FOR AUSTIN Austinite Britt Kitchens is raising funds to purchase menstrual cups for homeless women in Austin. Donate now to help. Through Aug. 2 www.youcaring.com/homelessinaustintx-865113.

AMY'S ICE CREAMS HOST VOTER REGISTRATION DRIVE Celebrate National Ice Cream Month with the Travis County Tax Office and Amy’s! Together they're hosting a Voter Registration Drive so get yourself some ice cream and get registered. Noon-8pm. Amy's locations throughout city. www.traviscountytx.gov.

THE 85TH LEGISLATIVE SESSION AND ITS IMPACT A panel discussion on the impacts of Texas laws on vulnerable communities. 6:30-9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River, 512/431-2133. Free, donations encouraged. www.ywcaaustin.org.

COMMUNITY CONVERSATION: LAW ENFORCEMENT AND POST USE OF FORCE INCIDENTS District Attorney Margaret Moore and Police Chief Brian Manley discuss the D.A.’s new Civil Rights Division followed by a panel chat with city and county leaders. 6:30-9pm. ACC Eastview Campus, 3401 Webberville Rd. Free.

Friday 21

CUPS FOR AUSTIN Austinite Britt Kitchens is raising funds to purchase menstrual cups for homeless women in Austin. Donate now to help. Through Aug. 2 www.youcaring.com/homelessinaustintx-865113.

SAFE BABY ACADEMY (SPANISH) Register online or call the EMS Safety Hotline 512/972-7233. This class is conducted in Spanish. 9am. CommUnityCare Clinic, 2901 Montopolis Dr. www.austintexas.gov/event/safe-baby-academy-spanish-24.

ACCOUNTING SOFTWARE SEMINAR FOR SMALL BUSINESSES Learn accounting basics, tracking revenue and expenses, bank reconciliation, and file setup using QuickBooks Pro accounting software. 9am-4pm. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110. $95. www.austintexas.gov.

RODNEY REED LETTER WRITING PARTY Texas death row inmate Rodney Reed has been given a new hearing in October. The event organizer says, "Now is the best time to be writing the CCA, the judge, District Attorney Bryan Goertz, and Governor Abbott about Rodney's case, as they all have a say in the outcome." Get a drink and learn how you can help free Reed. 5-8pm. In.gredients, 2610 Manor Rd., 512/275-6357. www.in.gredients.com.

JUSTICE FOR RODNEY REED - LETTER WRITING HAPPY HOUR A social group seeking justice for Texas death row inmate Rodney Reed. "Rodney’s case is a mixture of misconduct, police corruption, poor defense, and institutional racism. Evidence of Rodney’s innocence is overwhelming and the need for a new trial is indisputable." 5-8pm. In.gredients, 2610 Manor Rd., 512/275-6357. www.in.gredients.com.

SHANE SEXTON FOR CITY COUNCIL CAMPAIGN KICKOFF Shane Sexton kicks off his campaign for City Council District 8 with drinks and appetizers. 7-10pm. Santa Rita Tex Mex Cantina, 5900 W. Slaughter, 512/288-5100. $25 suggested donation. www.shane4atx.com.

Saturday 22

CUPS FOR AUSTIN Austinite Britt Kitchens is raising funds to purchase menstrual cups for homeless women in Austin. Donate now to help. Through Aug. 2 www.youcaring.com/homelessinaustintx-865113.

KIDS HELPING KIDS HOPE PACK DRIVE Carrying Hope hosts its second annual Hope Pack Drive – where kids (or adults) pick out backpacks filled with "age-appropriate essentials (diapers, formula, pajamas) and comfort items (stuffed animals, night lights, books) – to children entering the foster care system in Central Texas." Sat., July 22, 9am-noon Historic Browning Hangar at Mueller, 4550 Mueller Blvd., 512/703-9292. www.carryinghope.com.

SAFE BABY ACADEMY Register online or call the EMS Safety Hotline 512/972-7233. 9am. CommUnityCare Clinic, 2901 Montopolis Dr. www.austintexas.gov/event/safe-baby-academy-48.

WEEK OF ACTION BY AUSTIN HOUSING ADVOCATES Kick off the national week of action for affordable housing (July 22-29) with a rally to demand greater federal investment in affordable homes and community development! Council Member Jimmy Flannigan and others will address disability and affordable/nonprofit communities. 10am. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.housingworksaustin.org.

KEEP AUSTIN PLAYING PARD hosts a citywide play date with family-friendly activities promoting enriching and healthy lifestyles: think bike rodeo, human foosball, obstacle courses, and more! Enter to win a bike or Round Rock Express tix. 10am-3pm. Palmer Events Center, 900 Barton Springs Rd.. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

WATER FORWARD SUMMER SERIES - DISTRICT 4 Austin Water is collaborating with the community to create a 100-year water plan to best manage Austin’s water supply. Get informed and share your thoughts. Kid-friendly; summer treats provided. 2-3:30pm. Little Walnut Creek Library, 835 W. Rundberg, 512/836-8975. www.austintexas.gov/waterforward.

Sunday 23

CUPS FOR AUSTIN Austinite Britt Kitchens is raising funds to purchase menstrual cups for homeless women in Austin. Donate now to help. Through Aug. 2 www.youcaring.com/homelessinaustintx-865113.

Monday 24

CUPS FOR AUSTIN Austinite Britt Kitchens is raising funds to purchase menstrual cups for homeless women in Austin. Donate now to help. Through Aug. 2 www.youcaring.com/homelessinaustintx-865113.

Tuesday 25

CUPS FOR AUSTIN Austinite Britt Kitchens is raising funds to purchase menstrual cups for homeless women in Austin. Donate now to help. Through Aug. 2 www.youcaring.com/homelessinaustintx-865113.

RESOURCES FOR SMALL & MINORITY BUSINESSES A meeting for minority and women-owned small businesses to learn about available business certifications and resources. 3:30-5pm. Council Chambers at City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2000. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

CIVICS 101: AFFORDABILITY, TRANSPORTATION, AND CODENEXT Join this happy hour discussion to learn about possible solutions to these pressing issues in Austin and how to get involved. 6-8pm. In.gredients, 2610 Manor Rd., 512/275-6357. Free. www.austineconetwork.com.

CIVICS 101: AFFORDABILITY, TRANSPORTATION, AND CODENEXT Join this month's Civics 101 happy hour to discuss possible solutions to these pressing Austin issues and how to get involved. 6-8pm. In.gredients, 2610 Manor Rd., 512/275-6357. Free. www.austineconetwork.com.

AUSTIN WORKER ORGANIZING: COMMITTEE PUBLIC LAUNCH Learn about how to get involved in the fight for a higher minimum wage in Texas. 6-8pm. AFL-CIO Hall, 1106 Lavaca, 512/477-6195. www.fightfor15.org.

Wednesday 26

CUPS FOR AUSTIN Austinite Britt Kitchens is raising funds to purchase menstrual cups for homeless women in Austin. Donate now to help. Through Aug. 2 www.youcaring.com/homelessinaustintx-865113.

TRAFFIC JAM! A LA MODE Capital Metro and Project Connect discuss transit options in Central Texas. 5:30-8pm. Huston-Tillotson University, 900 Chicon, 512/505-3139. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

STARVING THE BEAST: SUMMER MOVIE SERIES AT UUMC Starving the Beast analyzes 35 years of systematic defunding of higher education and a well-financed “reform” effort. Q&A with screenwriter/director Steve Mims after the film. 6:30pm. University United Methodist Church, 2409 Guadalupe, 512/478-9387. www.starvingthebeast.net.

SAVE MONTOPOLIS! FIGHT ERASURE & GENTRIFICATION Montopolis community members and supporters are fighting to preserve a school and church at 500 Montopolis Drive. Join the (re)zoning discussion to support residents against high-end condos. 6:30-8:30pm. Ruiz Branch Library, 1600 Grove, 512/974-7400.

Thursday 27

CUPS FOR AUSTIN Austinite Britt Kitchens is raising funds to purchase menstrual cups for homeless women in Austin. Donate now to help. Through Aug. 2 www.youcaring.com/homelessinaustintx-865113.

HOW DID TEXAS KIDS FARE IN THE 85TH TEXAS LEGISLATURE? Join TexProtects and other child advocacy groups for a debriefing on law changes, funding, and accomplishments during the 85th session. 1:30-3:30pm. Any Baby Can, 6207 Sheridan. www.texprotects.org.

EXPLORING ENTREPRENEURSHIP FOR CREATIVES Hear how three local artists transformed their ideas into small businesses. Learn about project management and working with public and private partners for large projects. 6:30-8pm. Mexican American Cultural Center, 600 River. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

RESTORE RUNDBERG COMMUNITY MEETING Get the details on the plan and share your thoughts. 6:30-8:30pm. North Austin YMCA, 1000 W. Rundberg. www.austintexas.gov.

A TALE OF TWO REBEL CITIES Speakers from Richmond, Calif., and Seattle, Wash., will discuss how both cities have become models for progressive municipal action. 7pm. Scholz Garten, 1607 San Jacinto, 512/751-5650. www.scholzgarten.com.

AISD 2017 SUMMER MUSICAL: PETER PAN AISD's districtwide musical. July 27-30 AISD Performing Arts Center, 1500 Barbara Jordan Blvd., 512/414-9832. $10-16. www.austinisd.org.

Ongoing

APPLICATIONS AVAILABLE FOR ANNUAL CITYWORKS ACADEMY The city is now accepting applications for the ninth annual CityWorks Academy. Get involved in local government and learn the “A to Z” of city operations through 14 class sessions. Classes run Sept.-Dec. Application deadline: July 21 www.austintexas.gov/department/cityworks-academy.

HOSPICE AUSTIN'S CAMP BRAVE HEART A three-night camp for kids (6-17) who are dealing with the death of a loved one. Celebrating its 20th anniversary of supporting grieving youth, Camp Brave Heart arms kids with the tools to tackle their grief. Now accepting applications for July 31 - Aug. 3, near Wimberley, TX. John Knox Ranch. Free.

CALL FOR BLOOD DONATIONS We Are Blood – Central Texas' blood supplier – is seeking blood donations during the slower summer months. All July donors will receive a free movie pass to Alamo Drafthouse as a token of appreciation. We Are Blood, 4300 N. Lamar, 512/206-1266. www.weareblood.org.