Lawmaker Files Bill to Strike SB 4

Ft. Worth representative wants to repeal the anti-immigrant law

By Mary Tuma, Fri., July 14, 2017

A Ft. Worth lawmaker is aiming to repeal anti-immigrant Senate Bill 4, the discriminatory "papers please" law passed by the Legislature earlier this year that punishes so-called "sanctuary cities." On the first day of bill filing for the upcoming 30-day special session, which begins July 18, Democrat Rep. Ramón Romero filed HB 53, which would strike down SB 4 before it takes effect Sept. 1, as first reported by the Texas Observer. Romero, who's of Mexican descent, is aware the proposal is a quixotic move, but feels emboldened by recent news stories highlighting the toll SB 4 is already taking on communities across Texas. "Is this a last-ditch effort? Maybe. But maybe not," Romero told the Chronicle. "I believe [Gov. Greg] Abbott didn't really think about the unintended consequences of this law. Now, we have a chance at special session to show the public if we're really concerned with public safety, we can repeal a law that puts all people in danger." Godspeed, representative.

A version of this article appeared in print on July 14, 2017 with the headline: Down With SB 4?
