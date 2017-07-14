News

Gentrified? Displaced? Call a Task Force.

The mayor pitches an effort to solve "displacement" after Council's summer break

By Michael King, Fri., July 14, 2017

Mayor Steve Adler
Mayor Steve Adler (by John Anderson)

In a sort of farewell July 8 message to his dispersing City Council colleagues – some on literal vacations, all on Council's annual informal summer break – Mayor Steve Adler posted a request to Council's online message board, reiterated in a Monday press release. In his statement, the mayor proposes a task force on residential "displacement," requesting August support from Council, and suggesting the proposal is already endorsed by Council Members Delia Garza and Pio Renteria.

As Adler describes it, the proposed task force, working over the next six months, would propose to staff and Council "anti-displacement policies, strategies, and tools." Although he never precisely defines the term, it appears to describe city residents effectively forced to move from their current homes by various factors, including: "supply of housing, housing losses due to demolition, upgrade and condominium conversion, speculative sale, abandonment, increased home prices, rents and taxes," or other reasons to be determined by task force research. Should Council approve, he writes, "The resolution could be adopted in August and could authorize the creation of a 15-member task force, 11 members appointed by the City Council with additional appointments made to ensure diversity and expertise."

The mayor's posting cites other city efforts variously addressing the issue – the Strategic Housing Blue­print, CodeNEXT, Spirit of East Austin Initiative, the Task Force on Institutional Racism and Systemic Inequities, etc. – but argues that what is needed is "a comprehensive, cross-discipline, cross-department analytical framework to focus on displacement." His proposal contemplates a six-month task force and staff project to "gather information, understand contributing factors, set metrics and goals, and raise responses."

Presumably, the mayor needs only one more co-sponsor for a resolution to reach an August Council agenda, and while there may be questions about effectiveness, the proposal is unlikely to evoke much opposition on the dais. The statement doesn't say so, but since World War II, the phrase "displaced person" has been a polite or bureaucratic term for "refugee." Considering the recent U.S. and international record on accommodating refugees, we can only hope the city's effort will promise more success.

A version of this article appeared in print on July 14, 2017 with the headline: Displaced Person? Call a Task Force.
READ MORE
More City Council
Council: All About the Code
Council: All About the Code
Heading into their July break, Council continues pondering CodeNEXT

Michael King, June 30, 2017

City Council Campaign 2018
City Council Campaign 2018
Renteria files, Troxclair draws early challenger

Michael King, June 23, 2017

More by Michael King
Hill Top Cafe Under Siege?
Hill Top Cafe Under Siege?
The Fredericksburg hub is in embroiled in a battle with the TCEQ

July 14, 2017

AFD Disqualifies Union President From Firefighter Candidacy
AFD Disqualifies Union President From Firefighter Candidacy
Firefighter allegedly disqualified in retaliation for union position

July 14, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Steve Adler, Pio Renteria, Delia Garza, City Council

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Hot Summer Nights: White Denim
Cheer Up Charlies
Christopher Brown & Nicky Drayden at BookPeople
Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me at AFS Cinema
MUSIC | FILM | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP