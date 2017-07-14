Civics 101

Thursday 13

FY18 COMMUNITY INITIATIVES WORKSHOP Artists, arts groups, and arts nonprofits interested in funding for public projects are invited to learn about the application process. Noon-1pm. Cultural Arts Division offices, 201 E. Second. Free. www.austintexas.gov/event/fy18-community-initiatives-workshops.

FY17 FINAL REPORT WORKSHOP FOR CULTURAL CONTRACTORS Learn how to complete the FY17 Final Report for Core, Cultural Expansion Program, Capacity Building, Cultural Heritage Festival Program and Community Initiatives Program. Consider bringing a laptop or tablet. 6-7pm. Cultural Arts Division offices, 201 E. Second. www.austintexas.gov/event/fy17-final-report-workshop-cultural-contractors.

NEIGHBORHOOD CANVASSING AND VOTER REGISTRATION TRAINING Bridget Tobin and Andrew Dysert from Left Up To Us prepare locals to register voters and canvas neighborhoods. Bring a dish for the dinner potluck. 6-8:15pm. Texas AFT, 3000 S. I-35 #175, 512/448-0130. glenns1048@yahoo.com, www.leftuptous.org.

SANDRA BLAND REMEMBRANCE Pay homage to Sandra Bland and "all women of the global majority found dead in police custody." A march, led by Counter Balance ATX, will start at Victory Grill and end at the Capitol. #sayhername 7pm. Victory Grill, 1104 E. 11th, 512/291-6211. www.counterbalanceatx.org.

Friday 14

COMMUNITY DIALOGUE A community dialogue on bridge building and collaborating race, affordability, culture, education, equity, and safety. 9-10am. Community Room, 1709 E. 12th.

WELCOME BLANKET: KNITTING FOR REFUGEES Knitters (even newbies) will be crafting blankets for refugees. Attendees can bring their own supplies or purchase yarn on-site. Donated material also available. 3-6pm. Hill Country Weavers, 4102 Manchaca Rd. www.welcomeblanket.org.

11TH ANNUAL 100% COMMUNITY EXHIBITION Help support educational programming at the Carver Museum by celebrating Austin’s diverse creative community. Enjoy the opening reception and silent auction with hors d'oeuvres and light refreshments. 6:30-8:30pm. George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center's Genealogy Center, 1165 Angelina. $10-20 suggested donation. www.austintexas.gov/department/george-washington-carver-museum-and-cultural-center.

Saturday 15

INTRO TO BEEKEEPING & HONEY HARVESTING How to start a beehive and harvest honey. This five-session course also requires purchase of a full bee suit and beekeeping equipment for hands-on experience. Starting Tue., June 13. Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/784-3279. $195. www.austinhoneyco.com.

COMMUNITY WORKOUT & SCHOOL SUPPLY DRIVE Fit4MOM and the Texas Advocacy Project host a community workout! Bring a backpack or new school supplies to donate, then get your sweat on. Donators get free juice from JuiceLand. 9-10:30am. Fit4MOM Sunset Valley- Stroller Strides, 6001 Manchaca Rd. www.sunsetvalley.fit4mom.com.

FREE COMPOSTING CLASS Learn how to compost food scraps and lawn clippings for fertilizer. Registration qualifies you for a $75 rebate on a home composting system. 11am-Noon. TreeHouse, 4477 S. Lamar #600. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

ZERO WASTE BLOCK LEADER ORIENTATION Learn about Austin Resource Recovery programs for recycling and reusing materials and share what you learn with your neighbors. Attend this North Austin info session to become a Zero Waste Block Leader! 1-3pm. Old Quarry Branch Library, 7051 Village Center Dr., 512/345-4435. Free. block.leader@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov.

WATER FORWARD SUMMER SERIES - DISTRICT 7 Austin Water is collaborating with the community to create a 100-year water plan to best manage Austin’s water supply. Get informed and share your thoughts. Kid-friendly; summer treats provided. 2:30-4pm. Milwood Branch Library, 12500 Amherst. www.austintexas.gov/waterforward.

Sunday 16

U.S. CONGRESSMAN LLOYD DOGGETT TOWN HALL ON HEALTH CARE Congressman Doggett invites constituents to share stories on how they're impacted by Republican efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act. Rep. Doggett will be accompanied by Children’s Defense Fund, Cover Texas Now, Texans with Disabilities Coalition, and more. 2pm. First United Methodist Church, 1201 Lavaca, 512/478-5684. www.doggett.house.gov.

WOMEN'S RACKET CLUB HAPPY HOUR: FIGHT THE BATHROOM BILL! Make a racket with like-minded women on pressing political issues. This month, they're discussing Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick's bathroom bill obsession and how to fight it with Ashley Thomas of the Human Rights Campaign. 5-7pm. L'oca d'oro, 1900 Simond, 737/212-1876. www.locadoroaustin.com.

Monday 17

WATER FORWARD SUMMER SERIES - DISTRICT 6 Austin Water is collaborating with the community to create a 100-year water plan to best manage Austin’s water supply. Get informed and share your thoughts. Kid-friendly; summer treats provided. 6-7:30pm. Spicewood Springs Library. www.austintexas.gov/waterforward.

Tuesday 18

ONE TEXAS RESISTANCE RALLY AND DAY OF ACTION One Texas Resistance rings in the Special Session with a rally to kick off 30 Days of Action. They're asking for all hands on deck! 9am-5pm. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. www.fb.com/groups/onetexasresistance.

BIZAID BUSINESS ORIENTATION Learn how to open a small business or grow the one you currently run. 9-10:30am. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110, 512/974-7800. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

Wednesday 19

CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY CAR SEAT CHECK EVENT Register online or call the EMS Safety Hotline. Third Wednesday of the month Gus Garcia Recreation Center, 1201 E. Rundberg, 512/972-7233. www.austintexas.gov/event/child-passenger-safety-car-seat-check-event-81.

QUINCEAÑERA AT THE CAPITOL Jolt Texas honors 15 young women who are resisting SB 4. Combat hate and celebrate the Latino culture 10-11am. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. www.jolttx.org.

WATER FORWARD SUMMER SERIES - DISTRICT 9 Austin Water is collaborating with the community to create a 100-year water plan to best manage Austin’s water supply. Get informed and share your thoughts. Kid-friendly; summer treats provided. 6-7:30pm. Twin Oaks Branch Library, 1800 S. Fifth. www.austintexas.gov/waterforward.

Thursday 20

THE 85TH LEGISLATIVE SESSION AND ITS IMPACT A panel discussion on the impacts of Texas laws on vulnerable communities. 6:30-9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River, 512/431-2133. Free, donations encouraged. www.ywcaaustin.org.

COMMUNITY CONVERSATION: LAW ENFORCEMENT AND POST USE OF FORCE INCIDENTS A community conversation on law enforcement and post use-of-force incidents. 6:30-9pm. ACC Eastview Campus, 3401 Webberville Rd. Free.

Ongoing

APPLICATIONS AVAILABLE FOR ANNUAL CITYWORKS ACADEMY The city is now accepting applications for the ninth annual CityWorks Academy. Get involved in local government and learn the “A to Z” of city operations through 14 class sessions. Classes run Sept.-Dec. Application deadline: July 21 www.austintexas.gov/department/cityworks-academy.

HOSPICE AUSTIN'S CAMP BRAVE HEART A three-night camp for kids (6-17) who are dealing with the death of a loved one. Celebrating its 20th anniversary of supporting grieving youth, Camp Brave Heart arms kids with the tools to tackle their grief. Now accepting applications for July 31 - Aug. 3, near Wimberley, TX. John Knox Ranch. Free.

CALL FOR BLOOD DONATIONS We Are Blood – Central Texas' blood supplier – is seeking blood donations during the slower summer months. All July donors will receive a free movie pass to Alamo Drafthouse as a token of appreciation. We Are Blood, 4300 N. Lamar, 512/206-1266. www.weareblood.org.

AUSTIN SEEKS RESIDENT INPUT ON BUDGET PRIORITIES The City's Budget Office wants your input on needed city services and budget priorities for the FY 2018 budget. To have your voice heard, use the links provided, or call 512/974-1380 to discuss 11 service areas. Through Sat., July 15 Online. https://atx.budgetsimulator.com.