RideAustin’s Community Collaborative

The ridesharing nonprofit has a new deal to help get residents to their doctor

By Nina Hernandez, Fri., July 7, 2017

Last week, the Dell Medical School announced it would team up with Community Care Collaborative and RideAustin to help connect low-income and uninsured Travis County residents to health care providers. The result of a grant from Cap Metro, the pilot program will formalize a relationship for RideAustin drivers to take residents to and from their medical appointments. It's not a new industry practice: Taxi companies have employed such partnerships for years, and fledgling ATX Co-op Taxi has made it a primary endeavor for their success. RideAustin passed the 2 million-ride milestone in late June, and continues to market its core business, along with a premium service, on social media. Speaking to Texas Monthly in June, CEO Andy Tryba said he believes RideAustin can still fit into the local ridesharing economy as an agent of good that advocates for changes to the industry, such as higher wages. Helping those needing access to health care is just one way the nonprofit can further that goal. "This work is the product of a homegrown Austin nonprofit, a first-of-its-kind Design Institute, and a health-focused community collaborative," said Clay Johnston, dean of Dell Medical School. "It will provide a special service in a special city. It's exactly the kind of solution we're trying to stimulate in Austin, and we're only just getting started."

