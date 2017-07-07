News

Forecasting SB 4’s Future

U.S. Judge Sam Sparks heard arguments in his federal court

By Mary Tuma, Fri., July 7, 2017

Judge Sam Sparks
Judge Sam Sparks

The same week a federal judge in San Antonio patiently heard arguments against Senate Bill 4 in a suit filed by Texas cities, including Austin ("SB 4: Texas Cities Get Their Day in Court," June 30), an Austin judge presided over similar arguments, with less restraint. On Thursday, June 29, U.S. Judge Sam Sparks appeared irritated by the state's politics in filing a preemptive suit against the city of Austin and its officials over SB 4, a racial profiling law that punishes municipalities that don't follow all federal immigration requests. Attorney General Ken Paxton is asking Sparks to rule the impending law constitutional before its enactment on Sept. 1. However, Sparks cautioned he didn't have the "authority" to do so and that the state didn't have a factual basis for their argument as the law has yet to be enforced. "I don't have the authority to forecast the future, and you have a statute that doesn't come into effect until September," said Sparks, as reported by the Texas Tribune. Sparks also took a swipe at Austin – which joined San Antonio's SB 4 suit against the state – for jumping into the legal fray. "The city of Austin just got in because it's political and they get a lot of advertisement" in the press, he said. The judge left both sides with no indication of when or how he would rule.

READ MORE
More Senate Bill 4
SB 4 on Thin ICE
SB 4 on Thin ICE
A ruling in San Antonio spells trouble for state law

Mary Tuma, June 16, 2017

Lege Lines: Resistance in the “Sanctuary”
Lege Lines: Resistance in the “Sanctuary”
Assessing the fallout after SB 4’s passage

Mary Tuma, May 5, 2017

More by Mary Tuma
SB 4: Texas Cities Get Their Day in Court
SB 4: Texas Cities Get Their Day in Court
Advocates are optimistic following judge’s critical line of questioning

June 30, 2017

Fallout From the Lege's War on Reproductive Rights
Fallout From the Lege's War on Reproductive Rights
Texas waits on the full impact of legislative cuts

June 23, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Sam Sparks, Senate Bill 4, Ken Paxton

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Jules and Jim
at Paramount Theatre
Adrian Ruiz Quintet CD Release at Elephant Room
MUSIC | FILM | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP