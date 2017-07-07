Civics 101

Thursday 6

RALLY AGAINST HEALTHCARE REPEAL BILL A rally to demand U.S. Sen. Cornyn withdraw his support of the Better Care Reconciliation Act (BCRA). Cornyn is one of 13 senators responsible for the BCRA, which will "increase the number of people who are uninsured by 22 million in 2026" and possibly cause "almost 100,000 deaths per yer." Noon. The sidewalk in front of Chase Bank, 221 W. 6th St.. cynmancha@hotmail.com, www.indivisibleaustin.com.

Friday 7

SMALL BUSINESS: INTERVIEWS AND HIRING EMPLOYEES Austin Economic Development will help you develop interviewing techniques. Learn how differentiate between behaviors and traits and how to write effective interview questions. 9am-Noon. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110. $40. www.austintexas.gov/event/interviews-and-hiring-employees.

KEEPING KIDS SAFE PROJECT: FREE COMMUNITY AND SAFETY FAIR A weekend-long event to promote child safety and awareness for kids and families! Take advantage of free FBI quality fingerprinting, local orgs, and snow cones to beat the heat. Fri.-Sat., July 7-8, 11am-4pm Howdy Honda, 5519 E. Ben White, 512/443-4300. Free. www.keepingkidssafeproject.com.

Saturday 8

JULY UNLEARNING CIRCLE A community discussion about whiteness and racism within predominately white spaces. Bring breakfast food to share. Coffee, tea provided. 10am-Noon. Wildflower Church, 1314 E. Oltorf, 512/428-9464. www.undoingwhitesupremacy.org.

WILDLIFE RESCUE'S 40 FOR 40 FUNDRAISER Celebrate 40 years by helping raise $40,000 for AWLR's new rehabilitation facility. Meet Tito the Tortoise and enter a raffle to win prize baskets. 4-7pm. The Austin Beer Garden Brewing Co., 1305 W. Oltorf, 512/298-2242. www.austinwildliferescue.org.

Monday 10

CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY CAR SEAT CHECK EVENT Register online or call EMS Safety Hotline (512/972-7233). 9am. CommUnity Care Clinic, 1210 W. Braker. www.austintexas.gov/event/child-passenger-safety-car-seat-check-event-80.

LAD JULY MEETING WITH GREG ANDERSON ON CODENEXT Greg Anderson, the director of operations for Austin Habitat for Humanity, discusses CodeNEXT and affordability. 7pm. Scholz Garten, 1607 San Jacinto, 512/751-5650. www.fb.com/liberalaustindemocrats.

Tuesday 11

SMALL BUSINESS RECORDKEEPING Learn what records you need to have and how long to keep them. Class counts toward the course requirement for a Business Skills Certification. 9am-4pm. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110. $50. www.austintexas.gov/event/small-business-recordkeeping-1.

STATE OF BLACK BUSINESS LUNCHEON Enjoy lunch and conversation with Michael Gibson, Chairman of EBONY Media operations, as he discusses his entrepreneurial journey, tools for success, and strategies for growth. 11am-1pm. Dell Children's Medical Center, 4900 Mueller Blvd., 512/324-0000. $35-250. www.austinbcc.org/upcoming-events/state-of-black-business-luncheon/.

Wednesday 12

COUNTER BALANCE MONTHLY MEETING + POSTER MAKING EVENT Bring a school supply item for the drive and help make signs for Thursday's Sandra Bland Remembrance #sayhername event. 6:30pm. Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron, 512/974-1700. www.counterbalanceatx.org.

Thursday 13

FY18 COMMUNITY INITIATIVES WORKSHOP Artists, arts groups, and arts nonprofits interested in funding for public projects are invited to learn about the application process. Noon-1pm. Cultural Arts Division offices, 201 E. Second. Free. www.austintexas.gov/event/fy18-community-initiatives-workshops.

FY17 FINAL REPORT WORKSHOP FOR CULTURAL CONTRACTORS Learn how to complete the FY17 Final Report for Core, Cultural Expansion Program, Capacity Building, Cultural Heritage Festival Program and Community Initiatives Program. Consider bringing a laptop or tablet. 6-7pm. Cultural Arts Division offices, 201 E. Second. www.austintexas.gov/event/fy17-final-report-workshop-cultural-contractors.

SANDRA BLAND REMEMBRANCE Pay homage to Sandra Bland and "all women of the global majority found dead in police custody." A march, led by Counter Balance ATX, will start at Victory Grill and end at the Capitol. #sayhername 7pm. Victory Grill, 1104 E. 11th, 512/291-6211. www.counterbalanceatx.org.

Ongoing

APPLICATIONS AVAILABLE FOR ANNUAL CITYWORKS ACADEMY The city is now accepting applications for the ninth annual CityWorks Academy. Get involved in local government and learn the “A to Z” of city operations through 14 class sessions. Classes run Sept.-Dec. Application deadline: July 21 www.austintexas.gov/department/cityworks-academy.

HOSPICE AUSTIN'S CAMP BRAVE HEART A three-night camp for kids (6-17) who are dealing with the death of a loved one. Celebrating its 20th anniversary of supporting grieving youth, Camp Brave Heart arms kids with the tools to tackle their grief. Now accepting applications for July 31 - Aug. 3, near Wimberley, TX. John Knox Ranch. Free.

CALL FOR PLATELET DONORS The supply of platelets has fallen to an unsafe level. Anyone who is able is urged to make a platelet donation appointment as soon as possible. Platelet donation may be done every 7 days or 24 times per year. The entire process from the time a donor walks through the doors until they leave is approximately 1 to 1.5 hours. Call to make an appointment. Open seven days a week. We Are Blood, 4300 N. Lamar, 512/206-1266. www.inyourhands.org.

AUSTIN SEEKS RESIDENT INPUT ON BUDGET PRIORITIES The City's Budget Office wants your input on needed city services and budget priorities for the FY 2018 budget. To have your voice heard, use the links provided, or call 512/974-1380 to discuss 11 service areas. Through Sat., July 15 Online. https://atx.budgetsimulator.com.