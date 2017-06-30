News

The Hightower Report: Would Even the Craziest World Leader Behave Like Trump?

Oh, hell no!

By Jim Hightower, Fri., June 30, 2017

What's the matter with these people? The Trumpsters in the White House and Congress, I mean.

Start with The Donald himself. What's wrong with him that he would require the top officials of his government to humiliate themselves publicly, making them try to outdo each other in a groveling worship-a-thon of praise for his magnificence? On June 12, at the first meeting of his full cabinet – including the vice president, treasury secretary, secretary of state, and all the other supposedly powerful luminaries of the government of the United States of America – all were called upon to say their name, then meekly offer their smarmiest praise of Trump's integrity, agenda, and manly leadership. He even had it televised! This spectacle of forced adulation of "The Leader" was so eerily insane that even North Korea's Kim Jong-un would've been too embarrassed to orchestrate it!

Yet Trump wasn't satiated by superlatives from his cabinet of sycophants. Instead, he publicly stroked his own ego with the fanciful claim that Americans are "seeing amazing results" from his presidency. Shifting into overdrive, the chief proclaimed that "never has there been a president" – except maybe, he noted in name, FDR – "who's passed more legislation, who's done more things than what we've done."

Uh ... no, Mr. President. Not actually. Not even close. I realize you don't "believe" in facts, but here's one to sober you up: The Trump White House has produced no major legislation. None. Zero.

You're right, however, that we Americans are seeing truly "amazing results" from your six months on the job: We're amazed that in such a short time your so-called presidency is mired in conflicts of interest, constitutional quagmires, erratic behavior, ideological arrogance, tweeted ignorance, lame policy proposals, and – let's admit the obvious – your own incompetence.

For more information on Jim Hightower's work – and to subscribe to his award-winning monthly newsletter, The Hightower Lowdown – visit www.jimhightower.com. You can hear his radio commentaries on KOOP Radio, 91.7FM, weekdays at 10:58am and 12:58pm.
More The Hightower Report columns
READ MORE
More Donald Trump
Trump Budget Wants Congress to Rewrite Federal Immigration Law
Trump Budget Wants Congress to Rewrite Federal Immigration Law
But that budget? DOA. (We hope.)

Michael King, June 2, 2017

Trump’s Far-Reaching Religious Refusal
Trump’s Far-Reaching Religious Refusal
An executive order allowing discrimination set to hit president’s desk on Thursday

Sarah Marloff, May 5, 2017

More The Hightower Report
The Hightower Report
The Hightower Report
The Donald Show

Jim Hightower, July 10, 2015

The Hightower Report
The Hightower Report
The damning nuttiness of the GOP's "Hell No" faction

Jim Hightower, Aug. 15, 2014

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Donald Trump, Kim Jong-Un

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Nakia & His Southern Cousins 10th anniversary
Antone's Nightclub
Density 512: Through the Looking Glass and Other Toys at Thinkery
Beer + Bluegrass
at St. Elmo Brewing Co.
MUSIC | FILM | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP