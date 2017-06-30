News

Quote of the Week: Brian Manley

The police chief on reports that Signature Science found mold on the boxes of hundreds of APD rape kits

Fri., June 30, 2017

Quote of the Week: Brian Manley
Photo by John Anderson

"We have sent well over 1,000 kits from this refrigerator out for processing. They have been processed, and we have no reports of mold from those kits."

– APD Chief Brian Manley on Tuesday, after a Statesman report that the lab analyzing APD’s backlog of forensic evidence found mold on evidence in a rape kit. An inspection run on the refrigerator’s untested 1,629 cases found 780 kits with no visible mold and 849 that showed some signs of mold on the outside of kit boxes.

More Quote of the Week columns
READ MORE
More Brian Manley
Staffing Shakeup at APD
Staffing Shakeup at APD
Reyes up, Connor up, Manley in, Troy Gay out?

Chase Hoffberger, Dec. 16, 2016

Questions Remain After Officer-Involved Shootings
Questions Remain After Officer-Involved Shootings
Three APD officers placed on leave after police-involved shootings

Chase Hoffberger, May 29, 2015

More Quote of the Week
Quote of the Week: Steve Adler
Quote of the Week: Steve Adler

June 16, 2017

Quote of the Week: Greg Abbott
Quote of the Week: Greg Abbott
Texas’ governor is a spiteful little man

June 9, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Brian Manley

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Nakia & His Southern Cousins 10th anniversary
Antone's Nightclub
Density 512: Through the Looking Glass and Other Toys at Thinkery
Beer + Bluegrass
at St. Elmo Brewing Co.
MUSIC | FILM | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP