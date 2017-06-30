Quote of the Week: Brian Manley

"We have sent well over 1,000 kits from this refrigerator out for processing. They have been processed, and we have no reports of mold from those kits."

– APD Chief Brian Manley on Tuesday, after a Statesman report that the lab analyzing APD’s backlog of forensic evidence found mold on evidence in a rape kit. An inspection run on the refrigerator’s untested 1,629 cases found 780 kits with no visible mold and 849 that showed some signs of mold on the outside of kit boxes.